Real Madrid vs Barcelona Predictions: El Clasico to deliver a thriller

Our betting expert expects an open game to produce plenty of goals, with Kylian Mbappe on the scoresheet for the hosts.

Best Predictions for Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Over 3.5 goals @ -135 with BetMGM

Barcelona to score over 1.5 goals @ -120 with BetMGM

Kylian Mbappe to score anytime @ -145 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Goals galore in El Clasico

This is one of the few big games in world football that rarely disappoints. Last season was no exception, with 23 goals scored across the four meetings. Every one produced at least four goals in total, with Barca winning the lot, although they did need extra time in the Copa del Rey final.

There’s every reason to expect another entertaining game on Sunday. Both sides have defensive flaws, with Barcelona’s high line frequently exposed in recent weeks. The Catalans have allowed 7.2 xG across their last four matches and haven’t kept a clean sheet in six outings.

Real Madrid were also vulnerable on the break against Juventus in midweek. They have a number of defensive selection issues, with Eder Militao their only fully fit centre-back heading into El Clasico.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Prediction 1: Over 3.5 goals@ -135 with BetMGM

Barca to fire at the Bernabeu again

Last season, Barcelona averaged four goals per game against Real Madrid in all competitions. This meeting will take place exactly one year on from a 4-0 Barca victory on this ground in what was Flick’s first Clasico.

There is no danger of the German changing his attacking approach, despite a few recent setbacks. Injuries have contributed to those, but they should have Ferran Torres available again on Sunday, while Raphinha may also feature.

The Spanish champions have offered a consistent goal threat, and have scored at least twice in 75% of their matches this term in all competitions. They average 2.75 goals per 90 minutes. Barca have also created more than 1.5 xG in all of their league games so far.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Prediction 2:Barcelona to score over 1.5 goals@ -120 with BetMGM

Mbappe to strike for the hosts

In this fixture last October, Kylian Mbappe made headlines for all the wrong reasons after being caught offside eight times. One year on, the Frenchman has now fully settled into life as a Real Madrid player. He has been the focal point of his team’s attack this term, registering 14 goals in 12 appearances.

With the visiting side’s offside trap not working as effectively following the departure of Inigo Martinez, Mbappe should be able to time his runs better on Sunday. He has already bounced back well in matches against Barcelona, scoring five times against them in the three other meetings last term.

So far this season, he has been La Liga’s outstanding attacking player. The 26-year-old averages a goal every 79 minutes in the Spanish top flight. Mbappe has had 17 more shots than any other player in the division, with an xG total of 8.0.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Prediction 3: Kylian Mbappe to score anytime @ -145 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Real Madrid 3-3 Barcelona

Goalscorers prediction - Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappe x2, Jude Bellingham - Barcelona: Ferran Torres, Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez

Real Madrid hold a two-point advantage over their great rivals heading into this match. They’ve made the stronger start to the campaign overall, winning 11 of their 12 games in all competitions. However, Los Blancos have had to settle with 1-0 victories over Getafe and Juventus over the past week.

As for Barcelona, they picked up a morale-boosting 6-1 win over Olympiacos in midweek, with Fermin Lopez scoring a hat-trick. Hansi Flick’s side had lost two of their three previous fixtures. Their last away game ended in a humiliating 4-1 defeat to Sevilla in La Liga.

Probable lineups for Real Madrid vs Barcelona