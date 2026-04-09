How to bet on Xabi Alonso’s Real Madrid

Last term, Real conceded 84 goals in all competitions, including the Club World Cup. New boss Xabi Alonso believes he may have found the solution.

Real Madrid Markets Odds Real to beat Mallorca to nil -120 Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid - Under 2.5 goals +120 Real Madrid to win La Liga +116

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Has Alonso fixed Real Madrid’s defence?

After two games of the 2025/26 La Liga season, Real Madrid have registered two victories - and just as importantly, two clean sheets.

They defeated Osasuna 1-0 in their opening fixture, before ultimately pulling clear of newly promoted Real Oviedo to win 3-0 in Asturias on Sunday. While tougher tests lie ahead, the early metrics point to a Madrid side that is already more solid under Alonso.

Their opponents created a mere 0.36 xG and two shots across 90 minutes in the season opener. It was a similar story at the Carlos Tartiere, where Oviedo’s xG tally was just 0.51. The new boys barely threatened, until Kwasi Sibo’s late attempt almost found the net.

While it’s true that Real Madrid’s 4-0 summer collapse to PSG is not exactly a distant memory, Alonso appears to have tightened things up. The progress goes beyond defence. Los Blancos are now more composed in possession and better organised structurally than they were in the United States.

Dean Huijsen has played a big part in that. The ex-Bournemouth centre-back has certainly been the standout performer among the new signings so far.

Dani Carvajal’s return to fitness is also significant, while Antonio Rüdiger rejoined the team following a six-game domestic ban on Matchday 2.

More clean sheets on the horizon

There’s reason to believe Real Madrid can maintain their defensive solidity in the coming weeks.

Their only remaining fixture before the international break is a favourable home clash with Mallorca. They are given a 52.4% chance of winning to nil. That seems reasonable given the Balearic Islanders have only scored once so far this season, and averaged just 0.92 goals per 90 minutes last term.

Next up is a trip to San Sebastian in September. On paper, that’s a trickier test for Alonso’s side, although an unimpressive Real Sociedad are in a transitional state under new management. That fixture has been very tight in recent years, with all of the last six meetings in the Basque Country producing two or fewer goals.

Los Blancos then face Espanyol and Levante. This puts them in a strong position before the Madrid derby against Atletico in late September.

It has been a solid start overall, with Kylian Mbappe sharp up front. Real Madrid also appear to have successfully avoided the risk of a Club World Cup hangover, a significant concern heading into the new campaign.

Despite that, there has not really been a shift in the outright betting markets, with Barcelona still the slight favourites.

The Catalans, however, do face a much tougher Matchday 3 fixture away to Rayo Vallecano, who have often troubled them. Those confident in Alonso’s vision may see value in backing Real Madrid to win La Liga before the next round of games.