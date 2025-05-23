Real Betis vs Valencia Predictions and Betting Tips: Betis Battle Valencia Victoriously

Get three Real Betis vs Valenica predictions and betting tips from our soccer expert, before Friday’s 3:00pm EDT La Liga clash (05/23).

Real Betis vs Valencia Predictions and Betting Tips

Best Bets for Real Betis vs Valencia

Real Betis to Win or Draw and Both Teams to Score @ +105 with bet365

1st Half Result - Draw @ +137 with bet365

Real Betis to Score - Over 1.5 goals @ -120 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Tight Battle for Betis

Given the current form of both teams, predicting a sure victory for either is challenging. With Betis on the brink of a European final, it's likely that an alternate team will play, which is why we opt for a double chance. We lean towards the home team as they have won 6 out of their last 10 home games, losing only 2. Additionally, they have not lost in their last 6 home matches against Valencia. However, Pellegrini's team remains vulnerable, having conceded in their last 4 home games. This time, they face a Valencia side that has scored in 9 of their last 10 away games, supporting our prediction.

Real Betis vs Valencia Pick 1: Real Betis to Win or Draw and Both Teams to Score @ +105 with bet365

All Square at the Half

Considering the evenly matched nature of this game, we believe it's highly likely the first half will end in a draw, either 0-0 or 1-1. Throughout this season, Betis has played 18 home games in the league, and in more than half, 12 to be exact, the first half ended in a draw, with 0-0 and 1-1 being the most common results. On the other hand, Valencia has finished the first half in a draw in 4 of their last 5 matches. We join this statistical trend by predicting a draw in the first half.

Real Betis vs Valencia Pick 2: 1st Half Result - Draw @ +137 with bet365

Betis Banging them In

We trust in the scoring ability of the home team, which has scored in every home game and in half of them has netted 2 or more goals. Real Betis has had good results in their recent home encounters with Valencia, scoring two or more goals in 4 of the last 5 matches. Although Betis has been inconsistent lately, in their last three home victories, they have scored at least two goals. We believe Manuel Pellegrini's team will close the season with a victory, scoring at least 2 goals.

Real Betis vs Valencia Pick 3: Real Betis to Score - Over 1.5 goals @ -120 with bet365

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Real Betis, focusing on their first international final in the Conference League, has dropped several points toward the end of the league, going three matches without a win. Despite this, they will finish the season in sixth place, securing a spot in the next Europa League.

Manuel Pellegrini's team recently suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat against Atlético Madrid. With no major ambitions for this match, Betis hopes to end the league with dignity by returning to winning ways.

Valencia, after a poor start to the season, announced the arrival of Carlos Corberán in December, which completely turned around a team that was in the relegation zone. By the end of the semester, Valencia managed to climb up and distance themselves from the bottom of the table.

For this final matchday, Valencia arrives mid-table, once again saving a season where their primary goal was to remain in the top division. Corberán's team is coming off two consecutive defeats, so a win would provide a better end to the season.

Probable Lineups for Real Betis vs Valencia

Possible Real Betis XI: Adrián; Aitor Ruibal, Natan, Mendy, Perraud; Sergi Altimira, Johnny Cardoso; Pablo Fornals, Lo Celso, Ezzalzouli; Bakambu.

Possible Valencia XI: Mamardashvili; Mosquera, César Tárrega, Diakhaby, José Gayá; Luis Rioja, Pepelu, Barrechenea, André Almeida; Sadiq, Hugo Dúro.