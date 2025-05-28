Real Betis vs Chelsea - Conference League Final Predictions and Betting Tips

Explore our soccer expert’s Real Betis vs Chelsea predictions and betting tips, pre Wednesday’s 3:00pm EDT Conference League final (05/28).

Best Picks for Betis vs Chelsea

Chelsea to win @ -120 with BetMGM

Both teams to score @ -130 with BetMGM

Over 2.5 goals @ -118 with BetMGM

Another Chelsea Title on the Continent

Chelsea have won eight European trophies so far. Their first was the Cup Winners' Cup in 1971, and their most recent was the Champions League in 2021. Although the Conference League certainly wasn’t their long-term goal, they’ll be keen to finish the job as they’ve gotten this far. They have the odds in their favour, and given the available quality, it’s not hard to see why.

Also, they’re in good form despite their 0-2 loss to Newcastle United. Seven wins with four clean sheets in their last eight matches puts them in good stead, and they’ve had 10 different goalscorers in that period. Maresca will be desperate to end their tough season with some silverware.

However, Betis have proven their quality throughout their campaign in Spain. Pellegrini guided them to a sixth-place finish, and with Isco and Antony in good form, they have a real chance to cause an upset. Even if both teams are at their best, the CL trophy should be on its way to England.

Threats at Both Ends

No team in the competitions has scored more goals than the Blues (38), and with only nine conceded, they also have the best goal difference. Moreover, they’ve won 11 of their 12 matches and scored in every game that they’ve played. They can be dangerous in front of the goal with the sort of attacking talent they have available.

Meanwhile, Betis have scored plenty, as well. They’ve found the net 22 times in the Conference League and 57 times in La Liga and tend to find the net even in defeat. The last time they were scoreless in any competition was in February.

Maresca’s defence has been pretty solid lately, but less favoured teams have found a way past them - and that will give Betis hope. 57% of Chelsea’s CL games this season have seen both teams score, and another one wouldn’t come as a surprise.

Goals on the Horizon

As previously mentioned, both sides tend to score, so this final could be an open one. Chelsea won’t play a defensive game, and they have the players that can punish Betis. However, they are vulnerable, so we could see plenty of goals.

71% of the Blues’ CL games this season and seven of Betis’ last nine across all competitions have ended with over 2.5. The Londoners should be able to defeat their Spanish opponents, but the Heliopolitanos won’t go down without a fight. It’s a game that could see attackers flourish.

Cedric Bakambu could be tied with Afimico Pululu as the tournament’s top scorer if he scores one goal, and two would put him ahead. He’s expected to lead the line and will be eager to perform, so Chelsea will have to keep a close eye on the Congolese international.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Betis and Chelsea head into their Conference League final in different forms. Los Verdiblancos are winless in five La Liga matches and were recently beaten by Atletico Madrid, while their opponents have won seven of eight. It’s one of the reasons Maresca’s men are heavy favourites in Wrocław.

However, Manuel Pellegrini’s side are hard to beat, as they have only lost two of their last 20 matches. Therefore, they’ll back themselves in a winner-takes-all clash. The Blues have had a terrible season, but victory in a European final would help calm their frustrated fans, and defeat would be unthinkable.

Probable Lineups for Betis vs Chelsea

Betis Expected Lineup: Vieites, Sabaly, Bartra, Natan, Rodriguez, Cardoso, Altimira, Antony, Isco, Fornals, Bakambu

Chelsea Expected Lineup: Jorgensen; Gusto, Chalobah, Badiashile, Cucurella, Caicedo, Dewsbury-Hall, Palmer, George, Madueke, Jackson