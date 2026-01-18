Rams vs Bears Predictions - NFL Divisional Playoffs

After a thrilling 20-point comeback against the Packers, the Chicago Bears will look to continue their momentum into tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Rams (-3.5). As two of the best second-half teams in the league, over 26.5 second-half points (+122) is an intriguing option.

Rams vs Bears Predictions - 6:30pm ET - 1/18

First Half: Rams -2.5 @ -120 with bet365

Over 26.5 Second-Half Points @ +122 with bet365

Over 48.5 Points @ -110 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

Rams vs Bears Odds

Spread: Rams -3.5 (-115)

Rams -3.5 (-115) Moneyline: Rams (-200), Bears (+165)

Rams (-200), Bears (+165) Total: O/U 48.5 (-110)

Rams vs Bears Picks

Bears Constantly Off to Slow Starts - First Half: Rams -2.5 (-120)

The Los Angeles Rams got off to a fast start in their 34-31 Wild Card victory over the Panthers. They led 14-0 under three minutes into the second quarter and went into halftime with a 17-14 lead. Over their last 12 games, the Rams have led by three or more points at halftime ten times.

On the other hand, the Chicago Bears have become synonymous with slow starts and late comebacks. They’ve managed seven fourth-quarter comebacks this season, and have trailed by three or more points at halftime in each of their last four games.

I wouldn’t at all be surprised if Matthew Stafford and the Rams have their way with the Bears’ woeful and banged-up secondary in the first half like Jordan Love and the Packers did. Go with Rams -2.5 (-120) in the first half.

Rams vs Bears Prediction 1: First Half: Rams -2.5 @ -120 with bet365

Another Wild Ending at Soldier Field? - Over 26.5 Second-Half Points (+122)

Just as the Bears are generally terrible in first halves, they tend to come alive in the second half of games. 28 of the Bears’ 31 points in last Saturday’s victory against the Packers were scored in the second half.

Chicago has scored at least 14 points in the second half in its preceding eight games. Bears QB Caleb Williams has earned the Iceman moniker for his ability to ice games in the fourth quarter, and he was at the center of the comeback against the Packers.

Incredibly, the Rams have actually scored more second-half points than the Bears this season, with 15.1 per game. Together, these teams have combined for a whopping 30 points per game in second halves.

LA has scored at least 17 second-half points in six straight games, and this game has the potential for another wild finish. Over 26.5 second-half points is my top pick of the game.

Rams vs Bears Prediction 2: Over 26.5 Second-Half Points @ +122 with bet365

Expect a High-Scoring Game Given Struggling Defenses - Over 48.5 Points (-110)

These have been two of the leakiest defenses in the NFL over the previous three games. The Bears gave up 21 first-half points to the Packers last weekend and have allowed 29.3 points per game in their last three.

Meanwhile, the Rams gave up 31 points to a middling Panthers offense in the Wild Card round and have allowed 26 PPG in their previous three games. Both secondaries are average at best, meaning both QBs could find some success tonight.

The total opened at 51.5 points, but it is slated to be 17 degrees during kickoff. So, it has fallen to 48.5. Historically, there’s only around an eight percent dip in passing production with extreme cold. That leaves plenty of room for the over to cash in on an eighth straight Rams game.

Rams vs Bears Prediction 3: Over 48.5 Points @ -110 with bet365

Rams vs Bears Start Time

Start Time: 6:30pm ET

6:30pm ET Location: Soldier Field

Soldier Field Address: 1410 Special Olympics Dr, Chicago, IL 60605

1410 Special Olympics Dr, Chicago, IL 60605 TV & Streaming: NBC, Peacock

Rams QB Matthew Stafford had an MVP-caliber season, but can he handle the cold at Soldier Field? As two of the three highest-scoring second-half offenses in the NFL, the Rams and Bears could give us an unforgettable ending.