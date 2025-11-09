Rams vs 49ers Predictions - NFL Picks & Odds Week 10

Despite QB Brock Purdy missing seven games this season, the San Francisco 49ers (+180) have remained competitive ahead of today’s game against the Los Angeles Rams (-4.5). The Niners defeated the Rams on the road in Week 5 and are going for another upset.

Rams vs 49ers Predictions

Christian McCaffrey 125+ Rushing and Receiving Yards @ +115 with bet365

Eddy Pineiro Over 6.5 Kicking Points @ -125 with bet365

49ers ML @ +180 with bet365

Rams vs 49ers Picks

McCaffrey Making History

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey broke an NFL record last Sunday with his 16th career game with at least one rushing and receiving score. McCaffrey is an integral part of the 49ers' running and passing games.

He’s currently averaging 66.2 rushing yards per game and 69.6 receiving yards per game for nearly 140 yards from scrimmage per game. Today, you can bet on McCaffrey to go for 125+ rushing and receiving yards at +115 odds.

The Stanford product has managed 125+ rushing and receiving yards in six of nine games this season, including 139 total yards in the 26-23 overtime win against the Rams in Week 5. He’s also reached 125+ rushing and receiving yards in all five career games against the Rams.

He should be able to do it again today.

Rams vs 49ers Prediction 1: Christian McCaffrey 125+ Rushing and Receiving Yards @ +115 with bet365

Point Machine Pineiro

When these two teams met in Week 5, 49ers kicker Eddy Pineiro hit all four of his field goal attempts, including the game-winner in overtime. He also connected on two of two extra points, for 14 kicking points in total.

Pineiro has been superb this season, and he has hit all 19 of his field goal attempts so far. That’s the most made FGs without a miss by any kicker this season. He’s also hit 14 of his 15 extra point attempts, meaning he’s averaging 8.9 kicking points this season.

This is my favorite bet of the weekend, as Pineiro has managed at least seven kicking points in seven of the eight games he’s played this season. So, don’t hesitate to take Pineiro over 6.5 kicking points, at -125.

Rams vs 49ers Prediction 2: Eddy Pineiro Over 6.5 Kicking Points @ -125 with bet365

Niners to Win a Nailbiter

This is a trap game for the Los Angeles Rams, who have won each of their last three games by at least 14 points. Divisional games are usually quite close, and the Rams lost their only other NFC West matchup so far this season, which was coincidentally to the Niners in Week 5.

Mac Jones started at QB for the Niners that day, and he’s poised to make another start here with Brock Purdy still recovering from a toe injury. Despite some injury woes, the Niners are 6-3 this season and are 3-0 against fellow NFC West teams.

On their last five trips to Levi’s Stadium, the Rams have averaged just 14 points per game. This is only the 49ers’ fourth home game of the season, and they should be able to stay right in the playoff hunt with an upset victory.

Bet on the Niners’ moneyline (+180).

Rams vs 49ers Prediction 3: 49ers ML @ +180 with bet365

Rams vs 49ers Odds

Spread: Rams -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Rams (-220), 49ers (+180)

Total: O/U 49.5 (-110)

Rams vs 49ers Start Time

Start Time: 4:25pm EST

4:25pm EST Location: Levi’s Stadium

Levi’s Stadium Address: 4900 Marie P DeBartolo Way, Santa Clara, CA 95054, United States

4900 Marie P DeBartolo Way, Santa Clara, CA 95054, United States TV & Streaming: FOX, Fubo

Heading into their Week 10 home matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, the San Francisco 49ers are 3-0 against NFC West opposition this season. LA has struggled to put points on the board in recent trips to Levi’s Stadium, but is on a three-game winning streak.