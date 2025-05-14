Racing Club vs Colo Colo Prediction and Betting Tips: Copa Libertadores Clash

Get three Racing Club vs Colo Colo predictions and betting tips from our soccer expert, before Wednesday’s 8:30pm EDT Copa Libertadores clash (05/14).

Racing Club vs Colo Colo Prediction and Betting Tips

Best Bets Racing Club vs Colo Colo

Over 2.5 goals @ -125 with bet365

Both Teams to Score - No @ -133 with bet365

Racing Club to Win & Racing Club to Score 2.5+ Goals @ 23/20 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Goals and a Show in Buenos Aires

After Racing's decisive win against Atlético Bucaramanga, we believe there's a strong likelihood that Costas' team will score multiple goals in this match.

Colo Colo is currently experiencing defensive struggles, having lost two consecutive away matches and conceding 4 goals in each. In Brazil against Fortaleza, Almirón's team appeared very vulnerable, as confirmed by local tournament results.

Despite those two thrashings being away, we expect Colo Colo's poor form to lead to another dominant performance by the Argentine team.

Racing Club vs Colo Colo Bet 1: Over 2.5 goals @ -125 with bet365

Club keep the Clean Sheet

Although Racing hasn't frequently kept clean sheets at home, we believe they have a strong chance this time.

Colo Colo is in a challenging phase, having lost 3 consecutive away matches and failing to score in 2 of them. Almirón has opted for a defensive strategy when playing away, as seen in Brazil, with very few scoring opportunities created.

Against Racing, we expect a similar scenario, giving the Argentine team the best goal-scoring chances.

Racing Club vs Colo Colo Bet 2: Both Teams to Score - No @ -133 with bet365

Routed by Racing

Based on our analysis, our third prediction indicates a high probability of these results. We are confident that Racing will dominate from the start against a Colo Colo team likely to focus on defense.

The expected goals for the Argentine team are significantly higher than those for the Chilean team.

All signs point to Racing being far superior to Colo Colo, likely securing the 3 points needed to advance to the next round, eliminating the Chilean team from further international competition.

Racing Club vs Colo Colo Bet 3: Racing Club to Win & Racing Club to Score 2.5+ Goals @ 23/20 with bet365

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Racing Club is experiencing contrasting fortunes. After losing at home to Platense and being eliminated from the Argentine league, Gustavo Costas' team faced a tough opponent and lost 0-1 in a close match with limited opportunities.

However, Racing secured a significant victory in the Copa Libertadores during their visit to Atlético Bucaramanga. After a 1-2 home loss to the Colombian team, Racing avenged the defeat with a 4-0 away win. They now lead Group E with 7 points, tied with Fortaleza.

Conversely, Colo Colo has endured three consecutive defeats, including one in the league, another in the Copa Libertadores, and the latest in the Chilean Cup. The most alarming issue is that Jorge Almirón's team has conceded 4 goals in each of their last two matches.

In their most recent international match, Colo Colo suffered a 4-0 defeat in Brazil against Fortaleza, putting them on the brink of elimination. The Chilean team must win to secure 3 points and hope to at least finish third to qualify for the Copa Sudamericana.

Probable Lineups Racing Club vs Colo Colo

Racing Club Probable XI: Arias; Di Cesare, Sosa, García Basso; Martinena, Nardoni, Sánchez, Rodríguez; Solari, Salas, Martínez.