PSG vs Inter Miami Club World Cup Bonus: Get $1000 from bet365

Already with bet365? Try out BetMGM's PSG vs Inter Miami Bonus offer with $1500 available

Claim thousands in bonuses with our guide to the best sportsbook promos

Read all about the best sports betting apps with our expert's guide

Paris Saint-Germain vs Inter Miami Tips, Picks and Predictions

It Could Feel Like They're Still in the Ceremony

Paris Saint-Germain ran soccer's version of a full-court press on Inter Milan in a Champions League Final that showed the Italian team struggling to get out from the back without turnovers. It was like Inter Milan was playing against an all-star version of Southampton, with its chaos backed up by world-class striking. That's what has led to favorable odds on early goals-scored this Sunday.

PSG is unlikely to start as aggressively this time, for two reasons. First, the club didn't produce an all-out press when Botafogo kept its clean sheet in Round 2. Secondly, for an MLS team with big stars surrounded by nobodies, Inter Miami is not tied into the out-from-the-back strategy as much. Paris Saint-Germain could allow a Telasco Segovia breakaway off a goal kick versus forward numbers.

The Herons don't want to get blown out right away, if they get blown out at all. Look for Inter Miami to begin carefully, and if the Parisians don't rush the net Jimmy Connors-style, those eye-popping odds on first half goals could lead to hair-pulling losses, losing to a smart bet on a quiet start.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Inter Miami Pick #1: No Goals Before 22:00 (-120) with bet365

Then Comes the Avalanche, Or At Least the Parisians

The second half is bound to be a lot more wide-open. If Miami's back line surrenders goals by the 45:00 mark, they're likely to revert to their disorganized form from April and May's league slate as players realize their fate is probably sealed against PSG. Should the Herons do the improbable, procuring a lead or a draw as the clubs switch sides, PSG's attack will turn things up a notch.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Inter Miami Pick #2: Over (1.5) Second Half Goals (-188) with bet365

Everybody Can Pronounce "Betting Win"

Parlay bettors will look at Ousmane Dembele's pricey prop lines for Sunday's game, savoring the chance to pick one of the world's foremost strikers against such a low-rated back line as Miami's. However, his (-375) line to score-or-assist is wild for a forward who's been quiet in 2025's gala.

Go with the hot hand at a cheaper price. PSG's 24-year-old forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is as hard to contain as he is to name out loud, connecting on two assists and adding a goal in Group Stage. He is the prototype of a young player who keeps going hard in secondary events like the CWC, available with cheaper (-250) odds to factor in the score sheet against Inter Miami in the Round of 16. Goal Betting will meet ya for Khvicha's (+175) odds to assist, but parlay sharks will go for that (-250).

Paris Saint-Germain vs Inter Miami Pick #3: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Score or Assist (-250) with bet365

Club World Cup Round-of-16 Preview: Paris Saint-Germain vs Inter Miami

It's hard to put into words what a mismatch Paris Saint-Germain makes for any Major League Soccer opponent. Imagine the Boston Celtics going up against Boston College, and you'll start to get an idea. Inter Miami's unbeaten Group Stage performance could not have printed a more expensive ticket, with Europe's champion PSG standing in the way this Sunday at noon Eastern Time.

DAZN, not a Turner Broadcasting network, is listed as the match's TV provider. Did TNT turn down the Round-of-16 in Atlanta because of how steep an underdog Inter Miami is against PSG? Mighty Inter Milan fell 5-0 at the hands of striker Ousmane Dembele's side in the UCL Final this spring. Miami, without two players who could start for Inter Milan, must defend Dembele this weekend.

Then again, PSG's odds to win are only (-500) at bet365, a powerful line-to-win that still isn't the type of prohibitive number that you would see if the Parisians played an underdog of similar strength in Europe during the season. Oddsmakers are doing more than factoring in Miami's good form, or Botafogo's upset of PSG from Round 2. They think the CWC's outcomes are flaky in general.

Would Miami like to get Paris' best effort at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, win, lose, or draw? Probably, but the fact that Major League Soccer teams are more focused and tuned-in at this juncture is the one and only edge that the Herons can hope to take into Sunday's elimination game, save for having #10 at forward. Lionel Messi is a (+140) bet to score-or-assist, but Dembele's a minus-odds pick to tally.

Sunday's kickoff isn't a grudge match for Messi. Paris Saint-Germain released the great striker at a time at which the club was making wholesale changes anyway, and preparing to rebuild through a racism scandal that forced reforms in the Parisians' management. Messi has nothing to prove to Paris, where he's still an icon. But the Herons would like to prove they can earn #10 at least a smattering of set-piece opportunities against the acknowledged best team in the world.

PSG, it must be said, would be favored with sharper bet365 odds if its talent was dressed in Arsenal shirts. Sportsbooks must price for balanced action, and there's plenty of sentimental gambling action for Miami to at least score once in a clash that's come earlier in the event than we thought it might.

Sportsbooks are also adjusting to Inter Miami's marked improvement on the back line. Miami backup keeper Oscar Ustari, thrown into a starting role due to Drake Callender's injury, was mocked for poor performances early in the MLS year, when Miami appeared to be trying to win soccer matches with hockey scores. But as Ustari made save after save in an otherwise shaky Round 1 opening half against Cairo's squad, the Herons' backs relaxed and began to demonstrate more confidence.

It hasn't kept the PSG-Miami "goals" markets at bet365 from soaring to Pluto. Bettors think that a total of 3+ goals would be right on par for Paris, though the Parisians combined for less than that many in two prior games against lesser teams. Final score O/U betting is balanced at a crazy (-305) line on the high side of O/U (2.5). There's optimistic (-120) proposition odds on both teams scoring.

