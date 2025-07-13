PSG vs Chelsea Bonus Bets: Get $1500 for the Club World Cup from BetMGM

Our PSG vs Chelsea bonus bets offer has $1500 in bonus bets available to new players ahead of the Club World Cup Final at 3:00pm ET (07/11).

PSG and Chelsea collide in what promises to be an exciting Club World Cup. BetMGM has your ticket for all the action on this match and more, and new players can get $1500 in bonuses using code GOALMAX.

The match will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., the venue which will also host the 2026 World Cup final. The match kicks off at 3 p.m, ET. TNT and TBS will televise, with DAZN handling streaming.

How to Claim the BetMGM PSG-Chelsea Bonus Bets

PSG vs Chelsea Final Odds: (Sunday, July 13, 3:00pm Eastern)

Moneyline:

PSG Moneyline @ -165 with BetMGM

Chelsea Moneyline @ +380 with BetMGM

Spread:

PSG (-1) @ +145 with BetMGM

Chelsea (+1) @ +130 with BetMGM

Totals:

Over 2.5 @ -185 with BetMGM

Under 2.5 @ +130 with BetMGM

PSG vs Chelsea Tips, Picks and Predictions - Club World Cup Final

Somebody’s Watching Me

Forward Ousmane Dembélé is the straw that stirs the drink for the PSG attack, and he’ll be a man marked in this match. But watching one players often opens the door for someone else, as it did for PSG midfielder Fabián Ruiz, who scored twice against Real Madrid in the semifinals.

Thus, it would be wise to look not at the top of the odds, but just below. Instead of Dembélé (@+115 from BetMGM to score a single goal), his forward partner Deisre Doue (+145 @ BetMGM) who scores.

Pick One PSG vs. Chelsea: Desire Doue to score anytime @ +225 with BetMGM

Sloppy Seconds

Real Madrid never recovered from a PSG goal six minutes into their semifinal match, and wilted in the heat in the second. Chelsea must be wary in the extreme weather conditions not to have to play catch-up.

Both squads have proven their tight defensive mettle in the CWC matches, so expect things to be tied or a one-goal margin in an energetic first half, barring some extreme mistake. BetMGM has attractive odds on the second half as the target for the most goals at -105. Worth a chance.

Pick Two PSG vs. Chelsea: Most goals in the 2nd Half @ -105 with BetMGM.

Cornering the Game

Hate to harp on the weather, but the MetLife Stadium sits in the middle of a large swamp that was paved over. It retains the heat and humidity of the swamp, and with temps expected to be in the 80s with over 70% humidity, squads that can’t stand the heat will face difficulty late in the game.

So it’s likely that fatigue will set in at some point, making it an attractive bet that the slower pace of the second half will limit corners. History shows that 58% of corners come in the first half in matches where the temp is 80 degrees or more. The second half will have fatigue, which leads to slower build-up play and fewer explosive runs that generate corners.

BetMGM has +140 odds on more corners in the first half, equal is at +475, and second half is at -118.

Pick Three PSG vs. Chelsea: First half - most corners at @ +140 BetMGM

Club World Cup Final Preview - PSG vs Chelsea

Paris Saint-Germain will look to make history in the finale of the Club World Cup against Chelsea.

The French team is making its first appearance in a Club World Cup final, and will be seeking to add that trophy to its hardware for winning Ligue 1, the Coupe de France, and the UEFA Champions League.

After destroying Real Madrid 4-0, PSG appears to be firing on all cylinders, and has a favorable history against Chelsea since 2014, boasting three wins and two draws against one loss. Against a Chelsea squad that lost to Flamengo in the group stage, PSG looks unbeatable.

But we all know that they play the matches for a reason, and Chelsea is no pushover. They will look to stifle the time of possession and creative freedom of attackers Ousmane Dembélé and Vitinha. Chelsea must block central lanes and deny space between the lines. If they catch the fullbacks too far up, they can exploit that aggressiveness.

While PSG has five clean sheets in this tournament, Chelsea has three. If goalkeeper Robert Sánchez makes some key saves, frustration could set in for PSG and make it a tight match.

The final day will again be brutally hot and humid, with temperatures in the 80s and high humidity. PSG has played many summer competitions, including preseason matches in Asia and Qatar. Chelsea’s side is predominantly England and Northern European, which may make them less comfortable in miserable weather.

But in the end, it comes down to this: both sides will be playing what’s likely going to be a tight, tight match, where one mistake can be costly. Which cracks first can go a long way to determining the outcome.

Oddsmakers have installed PSG as a -165 favorite, with a 3.5 goals over/under. Chelsea is currently -380. The match kicks off at 3 p.m. EDT, with TBS, TNT and DAZN handling television and streaming. Other streaming providers that carry TBS and TNT may have the game as well.

