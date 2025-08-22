PSG vs Angers Predictions and Betting Tips: Parisiens to run riot in the French capital

Paris Saint-Germain, the reigning champions of Ligue 1, the Champions League, among others, could pose a serious threat to Angers this weekend.

Best bets for PSG vs Angers

PSG to win and over 3.5 goals @ -138 with bet365

Both teams to score - no @+110 with bet365

Desire Doue as anytime goalscorer @ -120 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Goals expected at the Parc des Princes

Given that Angers last defeated PSG 50 years ago, it’s no surprise that Enrique’s men are heavy favourites. His side are also well-rested after a hectic 2024/25 campaign, and Le SCO could be their first real victims of the new campaign. This game will feature plenty of goals.

The Parisiens scored five goals across two games against Angers last season, with one of their meetings having six goals in total. There is a strong chance that, like 56% of last season’s PSG matches, this one features over 3.5 goals. The expected return of players like Dembele, Kvaratskhelia, and Desire Doue only makes a high goal tally more likely.

PSG vs Angers Bet 1: PSG to win and over 3.5 goals @ -138 with bet365

Angers’ difficult challenge

It is difficult to defeat PSG, and beating them at the Parc des Princes is even harder. Additionally, Angers' most effective player from last season, Himad Abdelli, is injured, and they have lost a new signing to suspension.

On top of that, last season’s top creator, Farid El Melali, left over the summer. Arguably, Alexandre Dujeux has not managed to strengthen his squad. They will not only struggle to beat the hosts but will probably also find it difficult to score at all.

It’s still uncertain which defensive lineup Enrique will choose. Achraf Hakimi, Nuno Mendes, Marquinhos, and Wilian Pacho didn’t start at Nantes. However, there could be a desire to start big-money signing Ilya Zabarnyi again. Regardless of the starting lineup, they should be too strong for the visitors.

PSG vs Angers Bet 2: Both teams to score - no - @+110 with bet365

Picking a PSG goalscorer

PSG have plenty of potential goalscorers. Although the bookies see Dembele, Bradley Barcola, and Goncalo Ramos as the most likely scorers, there are plenty of others. Another player who offers better value is talented attacker Doue.

Doue scored the winning goal in their last head-to-head encounter, and the 20-year-old netted 16 goals in total last season. With another season of experience under his belt, he’s likely to get even better, which should concern many teams.

Additionally, the Frenchman’s impact is strong because he’s as much of a threat coming off the bench as he is starting. So, whether Enrique chooses to get him back in the XI or uses him as a substitute, he’s a player who can cause big problems. He was the deciding player in April, and could play a big part once again this weekend.

PSG vs Angers Bet 3: Desire Doue as anytime goalscorer @ -120 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Paris Saint-Germain fielded an interesting side on the opening day against Nantes, resting many regular starters. Even so, Luis Enrique’s side secured a narrow 1-0 victory. They are expected to be stronger this time, as the likes of Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia return.

Meanwhile, Angers will be without midfielder Louis Mouton since he was sent off in their 1-0 win over Paris FC. The absence of one of their newest recruits is a setback that makes an already tough task even more difficult. Angers haven’t beaten PSG since 1975, and have lost 18 consecutive matches against them.

Probable lineups for PSG vs Angers

PSG expected lineup: Chevalier, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Vitinha, Ruiz, Neves, Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

Angers expected lineup: Koffi, Arcus, Camara, Lefort, Hanin, Raolisoa, Belkebla, Capelle, Belkhdim, Cherif, Lepaul