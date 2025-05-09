Premier League Picks & Predictions: Matchday 36

Our soccer expert is back with his Premier League picks & predictions, pre matchday 36, featuring Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Premier League Picks & Predictions

Match Pick Price Ipswich vs Brentford Brentford to Win -154 Wolves vs Brighton Wolves to Win +175 Bournemouth vs Aston Villa Bournemouth or Draw & Over 2.5 Goals +126 Newcastle vs Chelsea Newcastle to Win +110 Liverpool vs Arsenal Draw +260

All odds are courtesy of bet365 & BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Prediction 1: Ipswich vs Brentford: Bees Buzzing About

Date: 05/10

Kick-off time: 10:00am EDT

Our tip: Brentford to Win @ -154 with bet365

Thomas Frank’s Brentford side have no choice but to push for victory, on the trail of a European finish. Sitting in 9th, the Bees need to leapfrog Bournemouth to have a shot, something that defeating Ipswich could do for them.

The Tractor Boys are condemned to relegation, giving up, and unfit to host this Bees side, particularly having lost their last seven straight at home. Three wins in their previous five away games set Brentford up to take an easy victory here.

Prediction 2: Wolves vs Brighton: Biting Beat for Brighton

Date: 05/10

Kick-off time: 10:00am EDT

Our tip: Wolves to Win @ +175 with BetMGM

Vitor Pereira's Wolves side have found their bit, and will be looking to take a chunk out of the visiting Seagulls, having already beaten them, 1-0, this season at Molineux. Three wins of the bounce here set the hosts up equally well to welcome Brighton.

The Seagulls, meanwhile, have won just one of their last five road matches, and will be missing core frontmen, Mitoma, Joao Pedro and Rutter. Something that will hamper their ability to secure anything from this one.

Prediction 3: Bournemouth vs Aston Villa: One for the Neutral

Date: 05/10

Kick-off time: 12:30am EDT

Our tip: Bournemouth or Draw & Over 2.5 Goals @ +126 with bet365

Aston Villa have seen their form dip since departing the Champions League tournament. Good news for the Cherries looking to secure some more points at home. Goals have been the name of the game for both sides this term, both averaging a total of 2.5+ in 60% if not more of their games.

Bournemouth are well placed to defend their patch, unbeaten in their last five. Villa’s visits to the Vitality hardly go well for them either, winless in their last three. Intriguingly, the over 2.5 goals line has been hit in all three of these matches as well.

Prediction 4: Newcastle vs Chelsea: Newcastle Knocking on Top Four Door

Date: 05/11

Kick-off time: 7:00am EDT

Our tip: Newcastle to Win @ +110 with bet365

Newcastle may have secured silverware this season, but their job is far from over, needing to cement themselves in the top four & Champions League spots, at Chelsea's expense. The Blues sit in 4th, the Toon in 5th, as the winner of this can claim their place as their own.

Five straight victories at home come in handy for the Toon, with St James Park proving a formidable fortress of late. Chelsea have lost all three of their recent matches here, and with just a single win in their last five road games, are unlikely to rout the Toon Army.

Prediction 5: Liverpool vs Arsenal: Revelling Reds

Date: 05/11

Kick-off time: 11:30am EDT

Our tip: Liverpool to Win @ +105 with BetMGM

Liverpool became league champions a fortnight ago, but will be back at Anfield this weekend to celebrate with their own. An atmosphere will be created at Anfield, one of jubilation and celebration, something the gutted Gunners will not cope well with.

PSG dispatched Arsenal with aplomb, sending the demoralized Gunners back home to face those who took the title from them. Anfield will be bouncing, and a visiting Arsenal will be flat, leaving only one result for Liverpool.