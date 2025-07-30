Premier League Golden Glove: Summer signing the smart choice at +600

The future of Man City keeper Ederson is unclear. Therefore, could new deputy, James Trafford, be the value play here in pre-season?

25/26 Premier League Golden Glove Odds David Raya +125 Alisson +250 Ederson +250 James Trafford +600 Robert Sanchez +1000 Emi Martinez +1200

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Get more sports bonuses with the bet365 promo code

Find out how to claim even more in sports bonuses with our guide to the best sportsbook promos in the US

Read our expert’s view on the best betting apps to use in the US in 2025

David Raya tops the Premier League Golden Glove odds for 2025/26

Arsenal’s David Raya and Nottingham Forest’s Matz Sels ended the 2024/25 Premier League season as joint-winners of the Golden Glove award. Each registered 13 clean sheets in 38 Premier League games.

The betting markets have made Raya a clear favourite to win it again in 2025/26. Meanwhile, Matz Sels is at much higher odds for next season.

Raya conceded only 0.89 goals per 90 minutes last season, which is very good. This is even more impressive considering he played every minute for the Gunners in 2024/25.

Arsenal have strengthened their spine with Martin Zubimendi’s arrival from Real Sociedad, so they could be even harder to break down this year.

Alisson

Despite winning the 2024/25 Premier League title by ten points, Liverpool didn’t have the best defensive record in the division. They have conceded 41 goals, while Arsenal allowed 34. Also, Alisson Becker was only seventh in the clean sheet rankings for last season.

It’s surprising to see Alisson listed as the second favourite for the Golden Glove in 2025/26. While the Reds might tighten up at the back, they have plenty of attacking options. Therefore, they are likely to outscore any team in the league.

Ederson

Manchester City’s Ederson finished the 2024/25 season with an average of 1.00 goals conceded per 90 minutes, ranking him second best.

However, he only managed ten clean sheets last term, which is three fewer than Raya and Sels. The Brazilian only played 26 times last season, mostly because of injuries. The 31-year-old’s contract ends after the 2025/26 season. Reports have suggested City are thinking about transferring him this summer.

City have conceded 44 goals last season, which was the fourth-best defensive record in the league. Since his fitness record and future at the club are still unclear, it is best to avoid betting on Ederson.

James Trafford

Another Manchester City keeper could offer better value than Ederson. James Trafford will return to the Etihad Stadium this summer to replace Stefan Ortega, who is expected to leave.

Pep Guardiola may view Trafford as the long-term successor to Ederson, especially since the Brazilian’s contract ends next season. Trafford has kept a clean sheet in almost two-thirds, or 64.4%, of his games in the last 12 months. This has made him a crucial part of Burnley’s record-breaking defence.

Trafford’s 84.5% save percentage in the last year puts him in the top 1% of all keepers in comparable leagues. Meanwhile, his Post-Shot Expected Goals minus Goals Allowed (PSxG-GA) stands at +0.26 per 90 minutes.

This clearly shows his elite shot-stopping ability. With a probability of just 14.29%, Trafford could be the value play if Guardiola integrates him throughout the season.

Robert Sanchez

Chelsea’s Robert Sanchez registered ten clean sheets for the Blues in the 2024/25 season. The Club World Cup champions are continuing to grow and evolve. This is expected, given that over £1 billion has been invested in the squad in recent seasons.

His goals conceded per 90 minutes average (1.06) was only marginally bettered by Alisson (1.04) and Ederson (1.00) last season. His 76.40% save percentage also placed him in the top 10% of keepers in Europe’s top five leagues.

Sanchez has a 9% chance to win the Golden Glove. Therefore, he could offer value if Chelsea build on this summer’s momentum after winning the Conference League and Club World Cup.

Emi Martinez

Argentinian international stopper Emi Martinez has been one of the shining lights of Aston Villa’s squad in recent seasons. The 32-year-old currently appears set to remain at Villa this season. Earlier reports have suggested the club needed to transfer players to meet their PSR obligations.

However, the statistics from 2024/25 do not strongly suggest that Martinez is a contender for next season’s Golden Glove.

His 72.1% save percentage places him among the middle 40% of goalkeepers in Europe’s top five leagues. His clean sheet percentage of 28.3% is only among the middle 41% of keepers across the same group.