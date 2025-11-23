Philadelphia Union vs NYCFC Predictions: Three bets backing the Union

The Union have been in fantastic form this season and are fresher than their opponents as they aim to book a spot in the conference final.

Philadelphia Union vs NYCFC Predictions - 7:30 pm ET 11/23

Philadelphia to win @ -118

Second half with the most goals @ -110

Tai Baribo to score or assist @ -110

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Best Predictions Philadelphia Union vs NYCFC

Union tipped for victory

It’s unsurprising that Philadelphia are the favourites for this match. They’ve been the better team throughout the season, and won 1-0 last month when these two teams last met. They are ahead of New York based on recent form, and winning the last round over two games rather than three is also an advantage.

Carnell has done a fantastic job in Pennsylvania, and they fully deserved to top the Eastern Conference. With 57 goals scored in 34 regular-season games, the Union will be very confident of defeating their NY opponents. The injury that Alonso Martínez sustained during international duty could also be an issue for the visitors.

NYCFC pulled off an upset by knocking out Charlotte in the last round, but they are unlikely to repeat that success. This is especially true since the team from Philly have home advantage.

Philadelphia Union vs NYCFC Prediction 1: Philadelphia to win @ -118

Second half fireworks

One statistic that is very notable when examining both teams is their performance in the second half of their matches. The hosts scored 11 more MLS goals after the break than in the first half, and the visitors almost doubled their tally in the second half. They have also conceded 39 goals combined in the second half.

Interestingly, Union scored all three of their goals in the first half of their last game, but NYCFC are more formidable opponents. This game is likely to start cautiously, as it gets underway, followed by many scoring opportunities in the second half as the match concludes.

Philadelphia Union vs NYCFC Prediction 2: Second half with the most goals @ -110

Baribo in red-hot form

Tai Baribo’s performance has been fantastic this season. Across all competitions, he has recorded 19 goals and four assists, and will be motivated to break the 20-goal mark in this fixture. He is expected to score, especially after he netted two goals against Chicago.

The 27-year-old also got an assist in the first clash with the Fire, as well, proving his ability to create as well as finish. Meanwhile, NYCFC will face a major problem if their top scorer, Martinez, does not play. His 21 goals have been a huge part of their route to this point.

Baribo is the player to watch in front of goal, and his partnership with Bruno Damiani has proven to be extremely effective. The duo will be confident as they prepare to face off against New York’s inconsistent backline.

Philadelphia Union vs NYCFC Prediction 3: Tai Baribo to score or assist @ -110

Our analysis: Philadelphia Union vs NYCFC

Score prediction - Philadelphia 2-0 New York City

Goalscorers Prediction - Philadelphia: Tai Baribo, Bruno Damiani

Philadelphia Union are having an excellent season under South African manager Bradley Carnell. They finished top of the Eastern Conference with an impressive +22 goal difference, and have won five of their last six games. They head into this clash on the back of a dominant 3-0 win over Chicago Fire.

New York City FC, meanwhile, had a very inconsistent campaign. They finished fifth in the table and lost too many games over the course of their regular season fixtures. They required a third game to beat Charlotte in the last round, and have won only three of their last seven games in 90 minutes.

Probable lineups for Philadelphia Union vs NYCFC

Philadelphia Union expected lineup: Blake, Harriel, Makhanya, Glesnes, Wagner, Westfield, Lukic, Jacques, Iloski, Damiani, Baribo

NYCFC expected lineup: Freese, Gray, Haak, Martins, O’Toole, Perea, O’Neill, Moralez, Fernandez, Wolf, Moralez