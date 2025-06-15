Palmeiras vs Porto Predictions and Betting Tips: Club World Cup Picks

Check out our soccer expert’s Palmeiras vs Porto predictions and betting tips, prior to Sunday’s 6:00pm EDT Club World Cup clash (06/15/2025).

Best Picks: Palmeiras vs Porto

- Palmeiras or Porto to Win and Over 1.5 Goals @ -120 with BetMGM

- Both Teams Not to Score @ -125 with BetMGM

- Exact Number of Goals by Palmeiras 3 or More @ +600 with BetMGM

It's challenging to predict a winner between these teams in a new tournament for club football. Both Palmeiras and Porto are leading teams in their countries and continents, and their recent performances are quite similar.

Despite this parity, we are confident that the probability of a draw is quite low, as both teams have gone over 10 matches without a draw. Thus, we see a great opportunity in the double chance for either team to win.

Additionally, both teams have been scoring goals regularly in recent results, so predicting over 1.5 goals complements this prediction well.

Palmeiras vs Porto Pick 1: Palmeiras or Porto to Win and Over 1.5 Goals @ -120 with BetMGM

One sided affair

Despite both teams regularly scoring goals, we identify a trend that suggests one of the teams might end up without scoring.

For Palmeiras, the zero has been a frequent feature in their scores, especially when they win, indicating strong defensive prowess. In their last 10 matches, the Brazilian team has won with a clean sheet in seven of those games and lost one without scoring.

Porto has seen zero on the scoreboard in three consecutive matches, winning two without conceding and losing the most recent without scoring. This trend in both teams leads us to believe that one of them won't score.

Palmeiras vs Porto Pick 2: Both Teams Not to Score @ -125 with BetMGM

Palmeiras Pulling no Punches

So far, Palmeiras has had a strong season, reasserting itself as the Brazilian team dominating South America. After winning all their group stage matches in the Copa Libertadores and leading Brazil's Serie A for several weeks, we consider Palmeiras to be a step ahead of Porto.

The Brazilian team's consistent victories have been accompanied by defensive solidity and a stable scoring frequency, making them the likely team to score.

We believe Palmeiras can score 2 or 3 goals, as they have done so in five of their last six matches. With odds of 2.80 for such a common scoreline for Palmeiras, we see a great opportunity in this bet.

Palmeiras vs Porto Pick 3: Exact Number of Goals by Palmeiras 3 or More @ +600 with BetMGM

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Palmeiras is currently in formidable form, having performed exceptionally well this season. Despite losing their last two league matches, the Brazilian team was on a seven-game winning streak, leading Brazil's Serie A. However, these two losses have dropped them to fourth place.

Similarly, Palmeiras led Group G of the Copa Libertadores with complete authority, winning all their group stage matches, making them the best team in the tournament so far with a perfect score.

Porto, on the other hand, is coming off a rather poor season, finishing third in the league, far from contending for the title. They were also eliminated early from the Europa League, making it a generally disappointing season. After the Portuguese league ended, Porto played two friendly matches, winning one and losing the other.

Choosing a favorite in this unprecedented clash between two great football clubs is no easy task. It's undoubtedly one of the best matches at the start of this Club World Cup.

Probable Lineups: Palmeiras vs. Porto

Possible Palmeiras lineup:

- Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Bruno Fuchs, Micael, Vanderlan; Ríos, Martínez; Estevao, Raphael Veiga, Mauricio; Flaco López

Possible Porto lineup:

- Diogo Costa; Fernandes, Pérez, Iván Marcano, Moura; Varela; Joao Mario, Fábio Vieira, Sousa, Pepe; Samu Omorodion