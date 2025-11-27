Packers vs Lions Predictions Picks & Odds - NFL Thanksgiving Nov 27th

NFC North rivals, the Green Bay Packers (7-3-1) and the Detroit Lions (7-4), clash on Thanksgiving Day in a crucial game in the playoff race. The Lions (-2.5) will be out for blood after losing 27-13 to the Packers at Lambeau in Week 1.

Packers vs Lions Predictions - 1:00pm EST - 11/27

Jahmyr Gibbs Under 69.5 Rushing Yards @ -114

Jared Goff 250+ Passing Yards @ +116

Lions -2.5 @ -115

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

Packers vs Lions Odds

Spread: Lions -2.5 (-115)

Lions -2.5 (-115) Moneyline: Packers (+122), Lions (-144)

Packers (+122), Lions (-144) Total: O/U 49.5 (-110)

Packers vs Lions Picks

Gibbs to Return to Earth - Jahmyr Gibbs Under 69.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs set a career high last Sunday against the Giants with 264 yards from scrimmage. Gibbs also scored three total touchdowns against the league’s worst rushing defense. However, he has struggled in five career games against the Packers.

In Detroit’s Week 1 loss to Green Bay, Gibbs totaled just 19 rushing yards on nine attempts. Gibbs, who has averaged 5.6 yards per carry in his three-year career, has managed just 4.1 yards per carry in his career against the Packers.

Gibbs has never rushed for 70 yards or more against the Packers, who have had one of the stingiest run defenses in the league this season. Green Bay has allowed just 96.5 rushing yards per game, which ranks sixth in the NFL, and 3.9 yards per carry, which ranks seventh.

Don’t be surprised if Gibbs has a disappointing game, as Dan Campbell could hand David Montgomery more carries than usual. Take Gibbs under 69.5 rushing yards (-114) today.

Packers vs Lions Prediction 1: Jahmyr Gibbs Under 69.5 Rushing Yards @ -114

Big Game for Goff - Jared Goff 250+ Passing Yards (+116)

While the Packers also have one of the NFL’s best pass defenses, they’ve played one of the weakest schedules in the league to this point. Lions QB Jared Goff is a key player to watch today, as the Packers seem to shut down the Lions' run game consistently.

Goff got off to a relatively slow start this season, with just one game of 250+ passing yards in his first four. Since then, Goff has reached 250 passing yards in five of seven games and has done so in each of his last four.

He even reached 255 yards in a 16-9 Week 10 loss against the Eagles as he posted a career-low 37.8 percent completion percentage. Goff has also attempted 37.3 passes per game in his last four games, after throwing 29 times per game in his first seven.

In the Week 11 comeback win over the Giants, Goff attempted a season-high 42 passes and totaled 279 passing yards. Expect more of the same today and go with Goff 250+ passing yards (+116)

Packers vs Lions Prediction 2: Jared Goff 250+ Passing Yards @ +116

Lay the Points on the Lions - Lions -2.5 (-115)

It’s been five years since the Green Bay Packers swept the season series against the Detroit Lions. The Packers are 3-6 against the Lions since then, but did manage an impressive 27-13 victory at Lambeau in Week 1.

Green Bay has been wildly inconsistent this season, with a 2-7 ATS record since Week 3. It is perhaps concerning that the Lions needed a fourth-quarter comeback to force overtime against the Giants, but they are 4-1 this season.

In both offensive and defensive DVOA, the Lions rank higher than the Packers this season. Over the last four games, Green Bay has averaged just 17.5 points per game, and the Lions should win this one.

The Packers have only covered the spread in one of five road games this season, and I’m laying the points on the Lions here.

Packers vs Lions Prediction 3: Lions -2.5 @ -115

Packers vs Lions Start Time

Start Time: 1:00pm EST

1:00pm EST Location: Ford Field

Ford Field Address: 2000 Brush St, Detroit, MI 48226

2000 Brush St, Detroit, MI 48226 TV & Streaming: Fox, Fubo

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions host the Green Bay Packers in a Thanksgiving afternoon showdown. The Packers beat the flailing Minnesota Vikings 23-6 in Week 12, but failed to cover the spread in the previous three games before that one.