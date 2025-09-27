Oregon vs Penn State Predictions, Picks & Odds: NCAA Football Week 5 - Sep 27

In a rematch of last season’s Big Ten Championship game, Oregon (4-0) heads on the road to Penn State (3-0). Oregon (+140) beat Penn State (-3.5) 45-37 last December and is looking to do so again today, in hostile territory.

Oregon vs Penn State Predictions - 7:30pm EDT - 9/27

Malik Benson Over 31.5 Receiving Yards @ -110 with bet365

Under 52 Points @ -110 with bet365

Oregon ML @ +140 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

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Oregon vs Penn State Odds

Spread: Penn State -3.5 (-110)

Penn State -3.5 (-110) Moneyline: Oregon (+140), Penn State (+165)

Oregon (+140), Penn State (+165) Total: O/U 52

Oregon vs Penn State Picks

More of Moore to Malik - Malik Benson Over 31.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

Florida State transfer Malik Benson has gotten off to a good start in Eugene. The Senior wide receiver has averaged 50.3 receiving yards per game over the first four games of the season. Last weekend, he caught three passes for 40 yards in a 41-7 victory over Oregon State.

Only Dakorien Moore has more receiving yards for the Ducks this season, and Benson leads the team in receptions, with 14. QB Dante Moore has been frequently targeting Benson, and I don’t expect that to change today.

Benson has totaled at least 40 receiving yards in all four of Oregon’s games so far. Penn State’s defense may be a lot better than what Oregon has faced so far, but that doesn’t mean Benson won’t go over his total. Bet on Malik Benson over 31.5 receiving yards (-110).

Oregon vs Penn State Pick 1: Malik Benson Over 31.5 Receiving Yards @ -110 with bet365

Unconventional Under - Under 52 Points (-110)

Yes, these teams did combine for 72 points when they met in the Big Ten championship last December. However, Penn State QB Drew Allar threw two interceptions in that game. His accuracy has been all over the place this season, even against teams like Villanova and FIU.

That said, Penn State should rely more on running back tandem Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton to control the pace of the game. Both teams have scored 40 or more points per game this season, but have faced cupcake schedules thus far.

Defense should shine here. Penn State currently ranks first in the country, with the lowest opponent points per play. Meanwhile, Oregon ranks seventh in opponent points per play.

Bet on under 52 points as both offenses try to adjust to playing a much higher quality opponent.

Oregon vs Penn State Pick 2: Under 52 Points @ -110 with bet365

Ducks’ Delight - Oregon ML (+140)

According to ESPN’s College Football Power Index, Penn State has played the weakest schedule of any FBS team thus far. They have failed to cover the spread in all three games they’ve played, and James Franklin’s record against top-ten teams is an abysmal 4-20 as Penn State’s coach.

When Franklin’s PSU teams are also in the AP top ten, he’s just 3-10 against fellow top-ten teams. That’s a highly concerning record, especially given Oregon head coach Dan Lanning has just as many wins against top-ten teams in one-third of the games.

Oregon has looked like one of the best offensive teams in the country over the last few weeks. They rank third in the country, with 8.1 yards per play, and UCLA transfer QB Dante Moore has thrown ten touchdowns to just one interception.

Even though Penn State is playing in its backyard, go with Oregon to pull off the upset on the road.

Oregon vs Penn State Pick 3: Oregon ML @ +140 with bet365

Oregon vs Penn State Start Time

Under James Franklin, Penn State has generally been poor in games against top teams. The Nittany Lions will be looking to exorcize their demons of years past when they take on an explosive Oregon offense, led by QB Dante Moore.

Oregon vs Penn State Game Details