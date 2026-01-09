Oregon vs Indiana Predictions - CFP Semifinal Picks & Odds

Oregon (13-1) will be looking to avenge its early-season loss against undefeated Indiana (14-0, -3.5) in the Peach Bowl, the second College Football Playoff Semifinal. Expect Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza (O/U 208.5 passing yards) to show why he’s the Heisman winner tonight.

Oregon vs Indiana Predictions - 7:30pm EST - 1/9

Elijah Sarratt Anytime TD Scorer @ +115

Fernando Mendoza Over 208.5 Passing Yards @ -114

Under 46.5 Points @ -110

Oregon vs Indiana Odds

Indiana -3.5 (-120) Moneyline: Oregon (+152), Indiana (-184)

Oregon vs Indiana Picks

Sarratt Can’t Stop Scoring - Elijah Sarratt Anytime TD Scorer (+115)

Indiana wide receiver Elijah Sarratt has been nothing but consistent this season and has formed an excellent partnership with quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Entering this College Football Playoff Semifinal, Saratt has caught a touchdown pass in the last eight games he’s played in.

That includes the only touchdown of the game in Indiana’s 13-10 win over Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game and the winning touchdown in the Hoosiers’ 30-20 victory over Oregon in Eugene back in October.

Sarratt certainly makes his targets count. He’s only caught 16 passes over his previous five appearances, but six of those have been touchdowns. He’s Indiana’s go-to guy in the red zone, and there’s no surprise he shows the shortest odds of any player to score tonight.

Taking Sarratt to score for a ninth straight contest at +115 odds isn’t a bad idea.

Oregon vs Indiana Prediction 1: Elijah Sarratt Anytime TD Scorer @ +115

Mendoza Magic - Fernando Mendoza Over 208.5 Passing Yards (-114)

Indiana has been so dominant this season that only four of its wins have come by ten points or fewer. One of those games was the 30-20 win over Oregon, in which Hoosiers QB Fernando Mendoza completed 20 of 31 passes for 215 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

It was by no means Mendoza’s best performance of the season, and he threw a pick-six in the game. He still made plays down the stretch and reached the 215-yard threshold. In each of Indiana’s four close contests, Mendoza has thrown for at least 215 yards.

As good as Indiana is, it’s not going to be easy to beat Oregon for a second time in three months. Mendoza’s going to have to throw the ball a lot more than he did in Indiana’s 38-3 victory over Alabama in the Quarterfinal.

Even in that blowout, Mendoza was highly efficient, completing 14 of 16 passes for 192 yards and three touchdowns. I’d bet on Mendoza over 208.5 passing yards tonight, at -114 odds.

Oregon vs Indiana Prediction 2: Fernando Mendoza Over 208.5 Passing Yards @ -114 with FanDuel

Dominant Defenses - Under 46.5 Points (-110)

Oregon is coming off a dominant defensive display against Texas Tech. The Ducks shut out the Red Raiders en route to a 23-0 victory in the Quarterfinal. Meanwhile, in recent games against powerhouses Alabama and Ohio State, Indiana allowed just 13 points combined.

The Ducks may have one of the best backfields in the nation, but Indiana has led FBS over the previous three games by allowing just 1.8 yards per carry. The under hit when these two teams met in October, and unders have been trending in each team’s big games this season.

In Indiana’s playoff win over Alabama and the Big Ten Championship game triumph over Ohio State, the under hit in both. Meanwhile, the final score was 27.5 points below the total in Oregon’s win over Texas Tech in the Quarterfinal.

Both defenses are among the best in the nation, and it wouldn’t at all be surprising if the total goes under 46.5 points in a close and low-scoring game tonight.

Oregon vs Indiana Prediction 3: Under 46.5 Points @ -110

Oregon vs Indiana Start Time

Start Time: 7:30pm EST

7:30pm EST Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Address: 1 AMB Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30313

1 AMB Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30313 TV & Streaming: ESPN, Fubo, Sling TV, YouTube TV

Indiana is the nation’s only unbeaten FBS team, but Oregon, on an eight-game winning streak, will be out for blood tonight. You could make the argument that these are the two best teams in college football, as they both picked up blowout wins in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal.