Nottingham Forest vs Porto Predictions: Dyche’s Portuguese problem

We expect Porto to give Forest a tough time at the City Ground, with the Portuguese giants in fine form this season.

Best Predictions for Nottingham Forest vs Porto

Porto Moneyline @ +180 with BetMGM

Over 2.5 goals @ -110 with BetMGM

Samu Aghehowa as anytime goalscorer @ -325 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Upsetting the odds

They’re the underdogs, but there’s no doubt that Porto go into this game as the more confident side. The Portuguese outfit already saw off RB Salzburg and Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League, and have become very hard to beat. They’ve already kept nine clean sheets this season.

Francesco Farioli is doing a great job, and will be eager for their unbeaten run to continue on this trip to England. Form is in their favour, and while Dyche should make Forest more resolute, the away side will be eager to get the three points. Given the circumstances, they represent solid value.

Nottingham Forest vs Porto Prediction 1: Porto Moneyline @ +180 with BetMGM

Goals at both ends

As much as we expect Porto to win, Forest certainly have enough to at least get on the scoresheet. They’ve scored in six games this season, and with a bit of renewed vigour, they hope to find their scoring form here. They scored four in two games under Postecoglou, but only picked up one point from them.

Keeping out the visitors is probably the bigger problem. They have in-form attackers, and have scored and found the net 26 times already in 11 matches. While only a few games have seen both teams score, they face a Premier League team away, so you’d expect their defence to be breached a few times.

Nottingham Forest vs Porto Prediction 2: Over 2.5 goals @ -110 with BetMGM

A man in form

Samu Aghehowa is turning heads. The 21-year-old scored a hat-trick over the weekend as Porto thumped CD Celoricense in the cup, and that took his tally to eight in nine games. The Spaniard scored six Europa League goals last season and will be eager to get off the mark again in 2025/26.

He’s proven to be a real handful despite his young age, and the former Atletico Madrid man will be of concern to Dyche. Chris Wood and Igor Jesus are seen as more likely to score, but we are siding with Aghehowa in this one. It’d be no surprise to see him get a goal or two in Nottinghamshire.

Nottingham Forest vs Porto Prediction 3: Samu Aghehowa as anytime goalscorer @ -325 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Nottingham Forest 1-2 Porto

Goalscorers prediction - Forest: Chris Wood - Porto: Samu Aghehowa, William Gomes

Nottingham Forest have been struggling so far this season - in all competitions. They’ve lost their last four and are winless in 10. They hope Sean Dyche can offer some sort of new manager bounce when Porto come to town.

Their leaky defence will have their work cut out for them as they face a free-scoring Portuguese outfit with 10 goals in four games. Samu Aghehowa is in fine form, and Dragões remain unbeaten so far in 2025/26. There’s a real chance the visitors could cause problems for the home side in this Europa League encounter in Nottingham.

Probable lineups for Nottingham Forest vs Porto

Nottingham Forest expected lineup: Sels, Williams, Milenkovic, Murillo, Zinchenko, Ndoye, Yates, Anderson, Hudson-Odoi, Gibbs-White, Wood

Porto expected lineup: D. Costa, A .Costa, Bednarek, Kiwior, Moura, Froholdt, Varela, Veiga, Pepe, Samu, Sainz