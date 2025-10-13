Northern Ireland vs Germany Predictions: Tight game in Belfast

Our betting expert expects a tight contest in Belfast, with the hosts to be level until at least the break against the four-time world champions.

Best predictions for Northern Ireland vs Germany

1st Half Double Chance - Northern Ireland or Tie @ +100 with bet365

Germany to score under 2.5 goals @ -137 with bet365

Half with most goals - Second Half @ +100 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Hosts to compete before the break

The reverse fixture showed that Northern Ireland are capable of competing with Germany. While they didn’t offer a great attacking threat, they did snatch a first-half goal through Isaac Price. That levelled a contest which remained all square until the 69th minute.

With a passionate crowd behind them in Belfast, it’ll be even tougher for Germany on Monday. Northern Ireland are unbeaten in seven home internationals, and they hosted the likes of Denmark and Switzerland during that period.

That record has to give them real hope heading into this fixture against an out-of-form German side. The visitors haven’t been ahead at half-time in any of their last four internationals. There may be value in backing that trend to continue, with an implied probability of 47.6%.

Northern Ireland vs Germany Prediction 1: 1st Half Double Chance - Northern Ireland or Tie @ +100 with bet365

German attack to misfire again

This is clearly not a great Germany side. To make matters worse, they are without key players such as Jamal Musiala and Antonio Rudiger due to injuries.

Their midfield still possesses quality, but Musiala’s absence is compounded by the poor form of Florian Wirtz. The 22-year-old hasn’t scored or assisted in any of his last nine outings for Liverpool. He averages just 1.6 key passes and 1.3 shots per game in the Premier League, which is a big drop from his figures at Leverkusen.

Even if the visitors do create opportunities, there is no guarantee they will be converted. Heading into this international break, none of the three strikers in their squad had registered a senior goal for their country.

Northern Ireland vs Germany Prediction 2: Germany to score under 2.5 goals @ -137 with bet365

More action after the interval

Northern Ireland only created 0.28 xG in the first meeting. They were naturally cautious, and, having managed to frustrate the Germans for long periods, they are likely to adopt a similar approach at the start.

They have players who can do damage should more space open up after the break. Conor Bradley is their standout player, while Price boasts a great international record of 10 goals in 24 caps heading into these qualifiers. He’ll take confidence from his goal in Cologne in September.

With Slovakia setting the early pace in the group, Germany will need to come out and chase the three points. There has been at least one second-half goal in all 17 of their matches since the start of Euro 2024. You can back the second half to produce the most goals in this game with an implied probability of 48.8%.

Northern Ireland vs Germany Prediction 3: Half with most goals - Second Half @ +100 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann has come under pressure after a disappointing period. His side reached the Nations League finals in June, but were beaten by both Portugal and France.

Worse was to follow in September, as Die Mannschaft sank to a 2-0 defeat to Slovakia in their opening World Cup qualifier. They were level for long periods in Cologne in their next match against Northern Ireland. However, they ultimately won 3-1 thanks to goals from Nadiem Amiri and Florian Wirtz.

That left the two sides level on three points, given Northern Ireland won their opening qualifier 3-1 in Luxembourg. Michael O'Neill’s side have also held Switzerland to a draw and beaten Iceland in home friendlies in 2025.

Probable lineups for Northern Ireland vs Germany

Northern Ireland expected lineup: Peacock-Farrell, Toal, McNair, Hume, Devenny, McCann, Charles, Galbraith, Bradley, Reid, Price

Germany expected lineup: Baumann, Baku, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Raum, Kimmich, Pavlovic, Amiri, Wirtz, Gnabry, Woltemade