FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150 in Bonuses for Newcastle vs West Ham, EPL

Three losses in their last five matches. That's the form Newcastle carry into this one. But they're back at St. James' Park on May 17, and West Ham are the ones making the trip north for a 12:30pm ET kickoff. New FanDuel users can lock in $150 in bonus bets by wagering $5 on this match or any market. You don’t even need a bonus code to get the FanDuel offer. Your bet just needs to hit.

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The Magpies sit at +110 on the moneyline. West Ham are +220. A draw pays +270. Newcastle have bagged nine home wins this season, and West Ham's road form hasn’t been great. This could mean trouble for them.

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Today's Sports Betting with FanDuel

Newcastle want to give their home crowd something to cheer about. West Ham are still looking over their shoulder at the relegation fight. I've been digging into this one. Here's how I’m leaning.

Newcastle vs West Ham (Premier League Game Week 37) – 5/17 12:30pm ET, St. James' Park

Let's start here. West Ham hasn’t won a road matchup since March 4th. That sounds like a team that tends to pack light and leave its game plan at home. Newcastle, meanwhile, have nine home wins on the season and just put three past Brighton at St. James'. I'll take the Magpies on the moneyline (+110).

What about goals? William Osula (+150) has been Newcastle's guy up top, and West Ham's defense doesn’t have the best reputation on the road. Osula scored in that Brighton win. I expect him to cause problems again.

Another trend that could be relevant is West Ham’s pattern of conceding the first goal. It has happened in six of their last eight away games. Therefore, I'm jumping on Newcastle to score first (-130).

The Hammers take forever to settle into road matches, and St. James' is a nightmare for slow starters. I'd contemplate throwing in Newcastle to lead at halftime (+155) as well. The early pressure will be heavy from the home side. West Ham usually grow into games as they go, but I don’t think they’ll ever catch up in this one.

I’d say I’m most confident about the Newcastle moneyline (+110) and Newcastle to score first (-130) bets in this one. I do anticipate an Osula goal (+150) as well, but I’d agree with the odds that it’s riskier than the other two.

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