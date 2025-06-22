NBA Finals 2025 Promo Code GOALBET: Get $1000 for Pacers-Thunder Game 7 with bet365

Our NBA finals 2025 promo code GOALBET, from bet365, offers $1000 in no sweat bets, pre the Pacers-Thunder Championship game.

The Indiana Pacers roared to a surprise blow-out victory over the OKC Thunder in the final game in Indianapolis, setting up tonight's rubber match in Game 7 of the NBA Finals in Oklahoma City.

Sign up with promo code GOALBET to get bet365's offer ahead of Sunday's final showdown.

With bet365 already? Check out our BetMGM NBA Finals 2025 promo code to get $150 in bonuses.

Or look into our experts sportsbook promo breakdown for the major betting sites in the US

Play with the best betting sites in the US when betting on sports online

How to Claim bet365's NBA Finals 2025 Bonus Code Offer

Grab $150 in bonus cash using bet365's promo code GOALBET for Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

NBA Finals speculators in legal U.S. sportsbook states can claim bet365's bonus deal. Register to play now if you live in the states of AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, or VA.

Follow these steps to claim bet365's promo code offer before the game:

Select from offers up to a $1,000 first bet safety net, or bet $5 to get a $150 bonus deal Sign up for a bet365 sportsbook account using the bonus code GOALBET Make a deposit of at least $10 for either sportsbook bonus offer The first bet safety net needs a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. Your bonus funds are available for seven days.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

It has never been easier to get started at bet365. Sign up now and pick a winner in Game 7!

NBA Finals Game 7 Odds: Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder (Sunday, June 22 at 8 PM Eastern Time)

Moneylines

OKC Thunder: Moneyline @ (-350) with bet365

Indiana Pacers: Moneyline @ (+275) with bet365

Spread

OKC Thunder (-8.5) (-110) with bet365

Total

Over (214.5) points @ (-110) with bet365

Under (214.5) points @ (-110) with bet365

NBA Finals Game 7 Tips, Picks and Predictions

Bet Against the Public … Especially if it's Smart

Game 7 of the Thunder-Pacers series is a rare chance to bet against the public in a way that doesn't imply how stupid the masses are. OKC's moneyline could hang too short and inaccurate in pregame, not due to the trope of inebriated casual bettors trying to pick bragging-rights winners, but because those with Indiana's title bets at astronomically long odds can't go wrong by picking Oklahoma City as a "consolation prize" in Game 7. Added to the casual action, it could keep Indy's odds generous.

Bookies have been wrong throughout the 2025 playoffs. Indiana's lopsided win from Thursday gives the Pacers a 7-4 mark versus #1 playoff seeds. Would it be a shock if Vegas pays off one more time?

NBA Finals Game 7 Pick #1: Indiana Pacers to Win (+275) with bet365

Haliburton's Hype Leads to Ignored Odds

Tyrese Haliburton is the toast of Indianapolis thanks to these NBA Finals. His gutsy performance in Game 6 stole the show in spite of Haliburton only playing for about two quarters of total time. The buzz for the point guard's courage and persistence alone will be enough to maintain a hot player-proposition line for Game 7, no matter what No. 0's injury reports say.

We don't think Haliburton will be as effective trying to play longer in a hostile setting this Sunday. His prop betting odds could get too much attention to the detriment of other players' lines, and to the benefit of those who pick the alternatives. For instance, the Pacers' sharpshooter Andrew Nembhard is a very generous (-110) wager to score 12+ points after hurting the Thunder with key buckets in a 17-point performance in Game 6. He would have scored 20+ if Indy didn't peel back in trash-time.

NBA Finals Game 7 Pick #2: Andrew Nembhard Over (11.5) Points (-110) with bet365

It's Just Like the Futures Trick … In the Present

Even if you bet "against" Haliburton by picking his teammates or counterparts at bet365, it's worth a flyer to check out Tyrese's terrific (+1400) odds on being named MVP of the NBA Finals. Pascal Siakam is the betting favorite to win MVP if the Pacers win Game 7 on Sunday, but he has been tripping over the paint, and may potentially score under 15 points in the series finale. Should Haliburton happen to soar with a triple-double, his chances for an MVP vote would be solid.

The injury story could work in MVP gamblers' favor if Haliburton uses another two-day break to get healthier before shining in Game 7. It would mean that a vote against the point guard was a vote for players who didn't sacrifice as much for the Cinderella title. If the Thunder try to make the finale into a halfcourt contest, it could ironically help the fast-break pilot to not have to run as much.

The trick of betting OKC's moneyline in combo with a futures ticket doesn't work if you never took the Pacers at (+2500) odds. But you can play both sides of the Haliburton saga with a small-unit bet on that jackpot MVP line, while knowing that healthy cogs are better (-110) bets on an Over/Under.

NBA Finals Game 7 Pick #3: Tyrese Haliburton to Win Series MVP (+1400) with bet365

NBA Finals Game 7 Preview:

The Indiana Pacers are defying the hype, the bookmakers … and even the doctors. Shrugging off a Game 6 injury list that included the superstar Tyrese Haliburton, the Pacers roared to a 108-91 win at home on Thursday, setting up a Game 7 in Oklahoma City on ABC at 8 p.m. EST this Sunday.

The NBA Finals have not gone to a Game 7 since Lebron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers came back from a 1-3 deficit to beat Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors for the league title in 2016. Game 7s in the NBA Finals have featured a litany of iconic superstars since Larry Bird began skirmishing with Magic Johnson and the L.A. Lakers in 1984. Hakeem Olajuwon and Kobe Bryant are just two of the great names who have won Game 7s in the finals, and lifted the NBA's trophy.

Which stars of the present day will rise to the occasion in 2025's deciding game? Haliburton gutted out a partial performance in front of a grateful Pacers throng on Thursday, finishing with 14 points and 5 assists in just 23 minutes. Andrew Nembhard of Indiana will be a noteworthy prop bet for Game 7 after draining early treys to put the Pacers ahead in Game 6. For the OKC Thunder, it's Canadian cager Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who will continue to dominate bet365's markets.

Sportsbooks have treated underdogs with disdain this postseason. The 2024-25 NBA playoffs have been full of Cinderella stories, with the Indiana Pacers tops on that list. Almost every time an underdog has upset a favorite, Las Vegas has favored the upper seed by even more points in the following playoff game. Will bookmakers "punish" a Cinderella with pale odds one more time?

The answer is yes, and it's no. OKC is bet365's (-350) favorite to win Game 7, though the Pacers' improved (+8.5) road point spread reflects that the pressure on Oklahoma City is greater than ever, given the chance that the NBA's supposedly best team could blow its championship journey against a #4 seed in 48 minutes. The sportsbook's somewhat tighter odds on Pacers-Thunder in Game 7 also come in the context of Thursday's surprisingly one-sided score in favor of Indiana.

SGA's predicted output is falling again prior to Game 7, though the OKC linchpin is still forecasted to score O/U (33.5) points in the rubber match. It was Indiana's defense, not OKC's vaunted interior guarding, that took over the last contest. Goal's press-time restrictions don't allow for a live weekend tracker on Game 7's opening point-total number of O/U (214.5), but we shall see if the line falls as rapidly as the previous game's "under" action demanded.

More on the bet365 Bonus Code

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Sports Bonuses if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in sports bonuses bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, NJ, IA, IL, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, PA, TN, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Sports Bonuses at bet365. Registration required. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer via the bet365 app, within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Sports Bonuses will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.