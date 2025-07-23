Check out our soccer expert’s MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars predictions and betting tips, prior to Wednesday’s 9pm ET clash (07/23).

It’s going to be a tight affair at Q2 Stadium, but we’re backing an MLS victory over their Mexican counterparts in Austin.

Best bets for MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars

MLS All-Stars to win @ +130 with BetMGM

Over 4.5 goals @ +125 with BetMGM

MLS to Win & Both Teams to Score @ +210 with BetMGM

Probable lineups for MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars

MLS All-Stars expected lineup: Stuver, Najar, Glesnes, Robinson, Alba, Rossi, Mukhtar, Evander, Lozano, Messi, Surridge

Liga MX All-Stars expected lineup: Malagon, Reyes, Ramos, Ditta, Gallardo, Brunetta, Dourado, Canales, Mora, Vega, Paulinho

The Messi Factor

The Liga MX All-Stars won decisively last time, with a 4-1 victory over their American opponents in Ohio. The game was over by the 70th minute. However, this match is unlikely to have the same outcome for one main reason: Messi.

Although Messi had to withdraw last year due to injury, he goes into this one in spectacular form. The Argentine has 12 goals in seven matches, including six braces, and is a highly creative player. The visitors will have a difficult time trying to keep him at bay.

However, Sergio Ramos is no stranger to that challenge, as he has faced the former Barcelona man many times. He’ll be doing his best to limit Messi’s dominance, but the MLS All-Stars definitely have the advantage.

MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars Bet 1: MLS All-Stars to win @ +130 with BetMGM

Many Goals Expected in Austin

This match has the potential to be a high-scoring affair, considering the form of the players on the field. Messi, Sam Surridge, and Evander are all likely to start, and they have scored a combined total of 51 MLS goals this season. They’re not shy in front of the goal.

On the other side, players like Alexis Vega and Paulinho had very strong performances at the end of the 2024/25 season. They can cause problems for the MLS side, and aren’t the only attacking threats.

This tie has the potential to be really exciting in terms of goals, with the attacking threat on the field arguably stronger than the defensive talent. Because of this, there will likely be plenty of goals in Texas.

MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars Bet 2: Over 4.5 goals @ +125 with BetMGM

An evenly-matched affair

Just because many goals are expected doesn’t mean that one team will win easily. Last year, the Mexicans won decisively, but with Messi playing, the match should be more balanced. Both sides have quality on the pitch, and any sort of walkover this time around is unlikely.

Both of the All-Star clashes before the last one were tightly fought, and that could happen again at Q2 Stadium.

There could be a lot of action back and forth, so backlines and goalkeepers will likely be very busy, but with Messi at their back the MLS side should put their visitors to the sword.

MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars Bet 3: MLS to Win & Both Teams to Score @ +210 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

We’re heading into the fourth MLS vs Liga MX All Stars game, and the Americans will be eager to take revenge after last year’s affair. A heavy 4-1 victory for the Mexicans saw them clinch their first win, and they’ll aim to repeat that performance.

The first edition, in 2021, saw the MLS side come out on top via a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw, before winning outright 2-1 the following year. However, there’s a chance for Liga MX to level the tally in the 2025 edition. Of course, Lionel Messi’s presence is a key factor.