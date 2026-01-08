Miami vs Ole Miss Predictions - CFP Semifinal Picks & Odds

In a matchup of two surprise College Football Playoff Semifinalists, Miami (-3.5) clashes with Mississippi in the Fiesta Bowl. Ole Miss, led by QB Trinidad Chambliss (O/U 263.5 passing yards), has only lost one game all season. Chambliss could help Ole Miss cover the spread.

Miami vs Ole Miss Predictions - 7:30pm EST - 1/8

De’Zhaun Stribling Anytime TD Scorer @ +230

Carson Beck Under 239.5 Passing Yards @ -115

Ole Miss +3.5 @ -115

Miami vs Ole Miss Odds

Spread: Miami -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Miami (-175), Ole Miss (+145)

Miami (-175), Ole Miss (+145) Total: 51.5 (O -115, U -105)

Miami vs Ole Miss Picks

Stribling Receiving High Share of Targets - De’Zhaun Stribling Anytime TD Scorer (+230)

Ole Miss wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling has been peaking at exactly the right time. In the 39-34 upset victory over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, Stribling caught seven passes for 122 yards, which were both season highs.

While he didn’t haul in a touchdown in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal, Stribling has touchdown receptions in three of his previous four games. He’s also caught at least four passes in each of Mississippi’s last five games.

It’s no secret that Mississippi likes to throw early and often, and Stribling is a massive part of the passing game. With QB Trinidad Chambliss, who threw 46 passes against Georgia, looking to find De'Zhaun Stribling frequently, bet on Stribling to score a TD tonight at +230 odds.

Miami vs Ole Miss Prediction 1: De’Zhaun Stribling Anytime TD Scorer @ +230

Beck Takes Backseat to Miami Run Game - Carson Beck Under 239.5 Passing Yards (-115)

Over the first two games of the College Football Playoff, Miami quarterback Carson Beck has averaged only 23 pass attempts. The Hurricanes have relied more on running back Mark Fletcher Jr. and the running game to control the tempo.

Beck has done just fine when called upon, with two touchdowns and a 71.7 percent completion rate in Miami’s playoff games. However, he’s totaled just 241 passing yards in two games.

Mississippi’s pass defense isn’t as strong as Ohio State’s or Texas A&M’s. Still, the Rebels managed to hold Georgia to 219 passing yards in a CFP Quarterfinal victory. As long as Miami doesn’t fall behind big early on, Beck should go under his total of 239.5 passing yards.

Miami vs Ole Miss Prediction 2: Carson Beck Under 239.5 Passing Yards @ -115

Rebels to Give Canes a Run For Their Money - Ole Miss +3.5 (-115)

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin left for LSU just before the College Football Playoff, and it hasn’t seemed to matter one iota. The Rebels' offense keeps on ticking, behind the exceptionally strong play of Trinidad Chambliss.

In 12 starts this season, Chambliss has seven 300-yard games and has thrown only three interceptions. While Miami’s defensive line managed to have its way against Texas A&M and Ohio State, Ole Miss allows a lower pressure rate than both teams.

If Chambliss is given time to make plays today, he absolutely will, and there’s a reason this Ole Miss offense has scored 30+ points in eight straight games. Miami has allowed under ten points per game over its last five games, but could get forced into a track meet tonight.

Miami has been superb on defense, but its offense isn’t anything special. Expect a big game from Chambliss and Ole Miss to cover the spread in a game that goes down to the wire.

Miami vs Ole Miss Prediction 3: Ole Miss +3.5 @ -115

Miami vs Ole Miss Start Time

Start Time: 7:30pm ET

7:30pm ET Location: State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium Address: 1 Cardinals Dr, Glendale, AZ 85305

1 Cardinals Dr, Glendale, AZ 85305 TV & Streaming: ESPN, Fubo, Sling TV, YouTube TV

Both Miami and Ole Miss won their College Football Playoff Quarterfinal games as underdogs. In a battle of a dominant defense and a high-octane offense, these teams will meet tonight with a spot in the College Football Playoff Championship on the line.