Man Utd vs Bournemouth Predictions and Betting Tips: Cherries win open game

United and the Cherries have won their first Summer Series games. Bournemouth are likely to pose a bigger challenge for United than West Ham.

Best bets for Manchester United vs Bournemouth

Bournemouth +1 @ -150 with bet365

Bournemouth (Team to Win Either Half) @ -110 with bet365

Over 4.5 goals @ +350 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Backing the Cherries to avoid defeat

Bournemouth are unbeaten in their last four head-to-head matches against Manchester United. In the 2024/25 Premier League campaign, the Cherries managed to draw 1-1 at home even though they ended the game with ten men. Meanwhile, Iraola’s men dominated the Red Devils by winning 3-0 at Old Trafford last December.

Despite Ruben Amorim’s efforts to improve his forward line, the team is still undergoing a lot of changes. Since Bryan Mbeumo is not yet ready to play against the Cherries, Bournemouth are unlikely to lose this match.

The confidence with which Bournemouth have defeated Everton in the second half of their opening Summer Series game shows how dangerous they are. United were fortunate to beat West Ham in their Summer Series opener. Therefore, backing them to win may not be smart.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth Bet 1: Bournemouth +1 @ -150 with bet365

Iraola’s men to dominate at least part of the game

Bournemouth have scored first and won the first half in four of their last five matches against United. That’s why the Cherries should win either half at an odds-against price. In fact, this is the main value bet of our trio of Manchester United vs Bournemouth predictions.

Last season, Bournemouth scored first in 47% of their Premier League games. Meanwhile, United scored first in only 32% of their EPL matches, which is much lower than the league average of 48%.

United scored two-thirds, or 66%, of their goals last season in the second half, with most of them coming in the final 15 minutes. If Thursday’s game follows these trends, Bournemouth will win the first half and United will recover after the break.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth Bet 2: Bournemouth (Team to Win Either Half) @ -110 with bet365

Both teams could score

Two of the last nine head-to-head meetings between Manchester United and Bournemouth have featured five or more goals.

Bournemouth struck three goals without reply in their first Summer Series victory over Everton. Meanwhile, United have scored twice thanks to an encouraging individual performance from Bruno Fernandes.

Bournemouth is still adjusting to a new defence after the departure of Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez this summer. United still appear defensively fragile, so this game could feature many goals with action at both ends of the field.

Matheus Cunha will be eager to score his first goal for United. Meanwhile, Bournemouth have plenty of firepower, including Evanilson, Semenyo, and Ouattara. At a probability of 21.05%, backing Over 4.5 goals is worth a shot.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth Bet 3: Over 4.5 goals @ +350 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Manchester United and Bournemouth have the same number of points in the Premier League Summer Series, ahead of their second match in Chicago.

United defeated West Ham United 2-1 in their first game of this pre-season tournament. Ruben Amorim’s side won thanks to a solo performance from Bruno Fernandes, who scored a brace.

Even so, United were not the stronger side. West Ham enjoyed a 57% possession, passed the ball more accurately, and only had two fewer shots on goal than United.

In contrast, Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth were fully in control during their 3-0 win over Everton. They scored all of those goals in just 14 minutes in the second half. Bournemouth appeared explosive on the break, but were equally patient and controlled in possession.

This victory was even more encouraging for the Cherries, considering Everton played one of their strongest starting XIs possible at this tournament. In fact, David Moyes changed only four players throughout the game.

Probable lineups for Manchester United vs Bournemouth

Manchester United expected lineup: Bayindir; Yoro, Heaven, de Ligt, Diallo, Dorgu, Ugarte, Mainoo, Fernandes, Cunha, Hojlund

Bournemouth expected lineup: Petrovic; Araujo, Truffert, Senesi, Hill, Traore, Brooks, Ouattara, Tavernier, Scott, Evanilson