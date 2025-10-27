Lorient vs PSG Predictions: PSG firepower to overwhelm hosts

Our betting expert expects another PSG victory, and the Lorient defence to struggle at Stade du Moustoir.

Best Predictions for Lorient vs PSG

Both teams to score - no - @ -106 with bet365

PSG to score over 2.5 goals @ -120 with bet365

Desire Doue as anytime goalscorer @ +120 with bet365

PSG keeping their sheets clean

Luis Enrique has enough squad depth to rotate his players without affecting the team's performance, and he is expected to do so again here. It’s worth noting that Achraf Hakimi will be rested, so he will not play, but they’re not short of other options. Warren Zaire-Emery seems to be the popular choice as his replacement.

Hakimi is arguably the best right back in the world currently, and his absence will be felt. However, the visitors are still likely to keep their sheets clean for the seventh time in 2025/26. Lorient have actually scored quite a few this season, mainly through Aiyegun Tosin, but couldn’t find a way past Angers.

No Ligue 1 side this season has been involved in fewer BTTS games than Les Rouge-et-Bleu (33% of 9), while Lorient aren’t far behind (44%). Therefore, this match could prove to be a one-sided affair.

Lorient vs PSG Prediction 1: Both teams to score - no - @ -106 with bet365

Parisien firepower

PSG are prolific scorers, regardless of the competition or the side that Enrique fields. They are simply excellent at finding ways to hurt their opponents.

Lorient, who have the second-leakiest defence in the division, will be very concerned about. The visitors have scored over three goals on five occasions this season, and Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen were two of the teams they did that against.

With Ousmane Dembele closer to starting again after his injury, PSG’s threat will only increase. He may even be fielded in this match after a few substitute appearances, and that would be a huge boost.

Lorient vs PSG Prediction 2: PSG to score over 2.5 goals @ -120 with bet365

Desire Doue’s red-hot form

Impressively, 16 players have scored for the French giants this season, with nobody scoring more than four. Their lack of reliance on one player is something that stands them in very good stead going forward.

However, talented young attacker Desire Doue will be eager to start in Lorient this week. He has secured six goals and assists in seven matches in 2025/26, including three in his last two matches. His confidence will be very high as PSG head to Brittany.

With Enrique expected to rotate once again, Doue is a strong candidate to start the match. His goalscoring 20-minute cameo helped them beat Brest, and he is capable of causing significant problems at Stade du Moustoir. He is likely to find the net once again.

Lorient vs PSG Prediction 3: Desire Doue as anytime goalscorer @ +120 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Lorient 0-3 PSG

Goalscorers Prediction - PSG: Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Lorient are having a tough time in Ligue 1 following their promotion, especially defensively, as they continue to concede goals. Olivier Pantaloni’s men have won just two of their nine matches so far, and conceded 21 times. Moreover, a defeat to fellow strugglers, Angers, in their last fixture put them in a more difficult situation.

Meanwhile, it was a good weekend for Paris Saint-Germain as they reclaimed their place at the top of the table. They comfortably beat Brest 3-0 as Marseille stumbled, and now have six wins across nine games. With only one defeat, no team in the division has lost fewer games than Luis Enrique’s side.

Probable lineups for Lorient vs PSG

Lorient expected lineup: Mvogo, Yongwa, Meite, Talbi, Le Bris, Avom, Abergel, Kouassi, Makengo, Pagis, Tosin

PSG expected lineup: Chevalier, Zaire-Emery, Zabarnyi, Marquinhos, Hernandez, Vitinha, Doue, Lee, Kvaratskhelia, Dembele, Barcola