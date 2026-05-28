Understanding Longshot Bets - Sports Betting Guide

In sports betting, the term "longshot bet" is often used to describe wagers that offer potentially high returns due to the low probability of the event occurring.

These bets appeal to players who are looking for a thrill, but more importantly, for significant profits. Here, we’ll discuss everything you need to know about longshot betting, how it works, and some tips to boost your chances of success.

What Is a Longshot?

A longshot bet is a wager placed on an event with high odds, typically above +1000. This means the event you're betting on is considered unlikely to happen. But if it does, the return on investment can be substantial. These types of bets are mostly linked to unexpected outcomes or surprise results in a match.

How Does a Longshot Work?

The mechanics of a longshot bet are similar to any other sports bet. Here are the key steps:

Choosing the event: Select a sporting event where you believe a less likely outcome could occur; something like an underdog win or surprising performance.

Select a sporting event where you believe a less likely outcome could occur; something like an underdog win or surprising performance. Analyzing the price: Sports betting sites assign high odds to outcomes deemed unlikely. The higher the price, the greater the risk, but also the greater the potential payout.

Sports betting sites assign high odds to outcomes deemed unlikely. The higher the price, the greater the risk, but also the greater the potential payout. Placing the wager: Place your stake on the selected outcome. As with any bet, your potential profits are calculated by multiplying your stake by the price.

Example of a Longshot Bet

To illustrate how longshot betting works, let’s take the example of a football match between a top-ranked team Seattle Seahawks and a bottom-ranked Tennessee Titans. Suppose the odds for the underdog Titans team on the spread (+12.5) are +1000. If you bet $100 on this team and they win, you would earn $1000.

Team O St Potential Winnings Seahawks (+2.5 -110 $100 $110 Titans (+12.5) +1000 $100 $1000

As you can see, this type of bet can pay off big if the unlikely scenario plays out. But it also requires careful analysis and responsible gambling.

Our Tips for Placing Longshot Bets

Longshot betting requires a strategic mindset and solid risk management. Here are some key tips to help you with your next bets:

Do your research: Take time to analyze teams, players, and any factors that might influence the match outcome.

Take time to analyze teams, players, and any factors that might influence the match outcome. Diversify your bets: Don’t put all your bankroll on one single high odds wager. Spread your bets across multiple events to increase your chances of success.

Don’t put all your bankroll on one single high odds wager. Spread your bets across multiple events to increase your chances of success. Manage your budget: Only allocate a small portion of your bankroll to longshot bets to avoid unpleasant surprises.

Only allocate a small portion of your bankroll to longshot bets to avoid unpleasant surprises. Stay informed: Follow sports news and expert analyses to spot betting opportunities. A last-minute update, like a key player missing, can shift the odds dramatically in favor of an underdog.

Popular Betting Types Explained in Detail