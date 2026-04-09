Leicester vs Birmingham Predictions and Betting Tips: Honours even in Friday night clash

Despite Leicester’s off-field issues, the Foxes have picked up 6 points from 3 games. They’ll bring another stiff test for newly-promoted Birmingham.

Best bets for Leicester vs Birmingham

Match to finish in a tie @ +240 with BetMGM

Under 2.5 goals @ -122 with BetMGM

Birmingham City Moneyline @ +185 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The BetMGM promo code gives players sports bonuses at sign-up

Learn about more of the best sportsbook promos in the US with our expert guide

Check out the top sports betting sites via our expert guide

Blues to remain unbeaten on Friday night

Despite averaging two points per game from their first three fixtures, Leicester are still a team in transition. Birmingham will be a difficult proposition, especially as Chris Davies’ starting XI is more established, consistent, and carries a winning mentality.

Although Birmingham are unlikely to win on Friday, Leicester are not expected to get the better of the Blues either. That’s why we’re happy to back the draw at a probability of 30.77%.

After picking up seven points from their first three games, Birmingham can afford a draw at the King Power Stadium. Maintaining a two-points-per-game season average usually keeps teams in contention for automatic promotion.

Leicester vs Birmingham Bet 1: Match to finish in a tie @ +240 with BetMGM

Cagey games to continue

Although both sides find themselves in the top seven of the table after the opening three games, goals have been hard to come by. They’ve each managed to score just four times in three matches.

Birmingham have also conceded fewer than one goal per game in their opening three fixtures, while Leicester have averaged one goal conceded per game.

Neither side wants to lose this contest. Losing would dent Leicester’s morale and suggest they are struggling against a side recently promoted from League One. Meanwhile, a loss for the Blues would end any early-season momentum built up from their dominant title-winning campaign in the third tier.

The betting markets believe there’s a 57.8% chance for this game to end with two or fewer goals scored, and we’re inclined to agree.

Leicester vs Birmingham Bet 2: Under 2.5 goals @ -122 with BetMGM

Visitors to dominate at least one half

Birmingham have been the first to score in four of their last five competitive games. They have also avoided defeat in all five of those fixtures. The Blues appear confident and have an established squad to silence the King Power Stadium at some point during the game.

The betting markets believe the Blues have a 52.36% chance of winning either half on Friday night. The actual figure could be higher based on their current momentum, making this the value bet among our three Leicester vs Birmingham predictions.

There is a lot of pressure on Leicester to try and bounce back to the Premier League at the first attempt. Birmingham will be keen to exploit this tension and turn the home crowd against the Foxes in the early exchanges.

Leicester vs Birmingham Bet 3: Birmingham City Moneyline @ +185 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Leicester City return to the King Power Stadium on Friday night to entertain newly-promoted Birmingham City, who remain unbeaten in their opening three games back in the second tier.

Leicester have defied expectations in recent weeks by winning two of their opening three games, despite the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the club’s financial picture. The transfer window has also muddied the waters, with several of the Foxes’ senior players also reportedly keen to leave the East Midlands club.

Nevertheless, Marti Cifuentes has managed to steady the ship, with wins over Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton, despite losing to Preston in between. It’s fair to say the Foxes haven’t had the toughest of starts on paper, but Birmingham will offer a serious test to their promotion aspirations.

Birmingham go into the Leicester game with back-to-back league wins over Blackburn and Oxford. Chris Davies’ men found the going tough against United, with Gary Rowett’s men restricting them to just a single shot on target in the entire 90 minutes.

After making a positive impression upon their return to the second tier, the Blues will increasingly face teams aiming to frustrate and spoil their style of play. Leicester may not be one of them, as the Foxes are more likely to take the initiative and dictate the tempo, rather than sit back.

Probable lineups for Leicester vs Birmingham

Leicester City expected lineup: Stolarczyk; Choudhury, Thomas, Vestergaard, Okoli, Soumare, Skipp, Mavididi, Fatawu, Page, Ayew

Birmingham City expected lineup: Allsop; Osay-Samuel, Laird, Neumann, Klarer, Paik, Iwata, Willumsson, Gray, Stansfield, Furuhashi