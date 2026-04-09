Leeds vs Newcastle Predictions and Betting Tips: Magpies to remain winless

Our betting expert expects a close game at Elland Road, where Leeds seem capable of frustrating a Newcastle side with some major selection issues.

Best bets for Leeds vs Newcastle

Tie @ +260 with BetMGM

Under 2.5 goals @ +104 with BetMGM

Leeds to score first @+120 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Draw at Elland Road

Newcastle’s selection issues suggest they will find it hard to dominate this game. Aside from the well-known Alexander Isak situation, their intense match with Liverpool has created new issues for Eddie Howe.

Anthony Gordon is suspended as he got a red card on Monday, while midfielders Sandro Tonali and Joelinton are injured. Those players are unlikely to play this match, along with defender Fabian Schar.

With another large crowd behind them, Leeds will see an unexpected opportunity to pick up three points. However, they seem to lack good attackers, as they’ve hit the target with only 17% of their shots so far. That suggests there’s a high chance that the points will be shared.

Leeds vs Newcastle Bet 1: Tie @ +260 with BetMGM

Both sides short on goal threats

Without Gordon and almost certainly Isak, the visitors will likely use William Osula as their striker at Elland Road. While the 22-year-old scored for Newcastle earlier in the week, it is unlikely that he is the long-term answer to their attacking problems. In fact, he had only netted once in 36 previous Premier League appearances before that match.

Even though Leeds scored 95 goals in the Championship last term, they also seem like they might have problems with scoring at this level. Farke has kept his promotion-winning forward line. However, it is not yet clear whether the likes of Joel Piroe can score consistently at this level.

There’s an implied probability of 50% that this match will feature two or fewer goals. Therefore, backing a low-scoring affair could be the way to go.

Leeds vs Newcastle Bet 2: Under 2.5 goals @ +104 with BetMGM

Whites to strike first

Newcastle’s second-half performance with 10 players against Liverpool was very impressive. There were even times when it seemed like they had more players as they penned the defending champions back. However, Magpies fans may wonder why the team needed to be two goals and a man down before they started to play well.

They haven’t scored a first-half goal in four Premier League matches. Leeds are expected to put on a high-energy performance. Therefore, Newcastle may get a taste of their own medicine at a hostile Elland Road.

Whether the hosts can also bring quality to the table is more doubtful. However, against a Newcastle side that may be emotionally and physically exhausted after Monday’s game, they are at good value to score first.

Leeds vs Newcastle Bet 3: Leeds to score first @ +120 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Leeds have had a mixed start to the new season. Elland Road was bouncing after their opening game back in the top flight resulted in a controversial 1-0 victory over Everton. However, they were swiftly humbled by a 5-0 defeat at Arsenal in their second fixture.

Daniel Farke’s side are yet to score from open play in the league, and they couldn’t even convert from 12 yards in midweek. The Whites missed all three penalties in an EFL Cup shootout defeat to a struggling Sheffield Wednesday side.

Newcastle have only had two competitive outings. They drew an uneventful opening fixture at Villa Park, which ended goalless. By contrast, their Monday night clash with Liverpool was memorable. It ended in a difficult 3-2 defeat for the Toon’s 10 men.

Probable lineups for Leeds vs Newcastle

Leeds expected lineup: Perri, Gudmundsson, Struijk, Rodon, Bogle, Stach, Gruev, Longstaff, Gnonto, Piroe, James

Newcastle expected lineup: Pope, Livramento, Thiaw, Burn, Trippier, Ramsey, Guimaraes, Miley, Barnes, Osula, Elanga