Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in Bonuses for Tottenham vs Arsenal & Political Prediction Markets

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

One of the top markets to trade on today is the 11:30am EST North London Derby between Tottenham (17¢) and Arsenal (62¢) at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Arsenal are losing their grip on the Premier League’s top spot and desperately need a victory against their bitter rivals.

New users (18+) in most US states can sign up using the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX. Once you’ve traded $10 in event contracts, Kalshi will send you a $10 bonus to use on any of the 700+ markets on their website.

Claiming the Kalshi Promo Code

You can quickly earn a $10 bonus once you’ve claimed the Kalshi promo code. First, follow along with the directions below to find out what you have to do:

Go to Kalshi’s website or download the mobile app to begin signing up for an account New users who are 18+ should fill in all of the required fields and put in the promo code GOALMAX Before you can make a deposit or start trading, you’ll have to verify your account After verifying your account, deposit at least $10 Next, pick a market, or a few markets, to trade $10+ in event contracts on Once you’ve completed all of the steps above, you’ll get a $10 bonus to use on any prediction market

This current offer is limited to new Kalshi users (18+) in AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, and DC

Using with the Kalshi promo code

The price of outcomes on Kalshi is directly proportional to their implied probabilities. For example, a tie in Tottenham vs Arsenal is listed at 23¢. That means the implied probability of a deadlock is 23%.

Premier League - Tottenham vs Arsenal - 2/22 - 11:30 AM EST

Following a gutless performance at Wolves, leaders Arsenal (62¢) face a must-win North London Derby against their biggest rivals, Tottenham (17¢). Today’s match kicks off at 11:30am EST from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on USA Network.

Arsenal have won each of the last four North London Derbies, but have won only two of their previous seven EPL games. They’ve also blown leads and drawn each of their past two games.

This is a dangerous position to be in against a Tottenham side with a new manager, Igor Tudor. Still, Spurs are only a few points above the relegation zone, are a horrific 2-4-7 at home in the Premier League, have an injury crisis, and will be missing suspended captain Cristian Romero.

North London Derbies are often chaotic, and the last five meetings have averaged 3.6 goals. Trading on over 2.5 goals (55¢) isn’t a bad idea.

Kalshi Prediction Markets

Along with Tottenham vs Arsenal, there are thousands of other active markets on Kalshi. Below, you’ll find some of today’s trending events to trade on:

Texas Democratic Senate Nominee?

James Talarico 73¢

Jasmine Crockett 27¢

Colin Allred 1¢

Who Will Successfully Take Over Warner Bros.?

Paramount 52¢

Netflix 36¢

None Before July 2027 14¢

Masters Tournament Winner?

Scottie Scheffler 23¢

Rory McIlroy 9¢

Bryson DeChambeau 7¢

Jon Rahm 5¢

You can buy a contract on either a “Yes” or “No” on all of the outcomes above. The prices listed above are for “Yes” outcomes. So, if you were to take Scottie Scheffler to win the Masters at 23¢ and he actually wins, you would be able to redeem each purchased contract at $1.00.

