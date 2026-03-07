Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in Bonuses for Newcastle vs Manchester City Trading

Make $10 worth of predictions and receive a $10 bonus by doing so when you sign up using the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX. Claim your bonus in time for a 3:00pm EST FA Cup fifth-round matchup featuring Newcastle against Manchester City.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 3/7/2026

Newcastle (29¢) head into this match with momentum after beating Manchester United in the Premier League on Wednesday, down a man. Still, Man City (48¢) are the favorites and should be motivated after drawing 2-2 against Nottingham Forest earlier in the week.

How to Use the Kalshi Promo Code

To use the Kalshi promo code, pay close attention to the instructions below. Once you claim it, you’ll be able to trade on thousands of real-world markets and snag a $10 bonus to keep making predictions:

Using the link provided, go to Kalshi’s site or download the app on your smartphone Then, go through the first steps of the account creation process, entering your details Be sure to put in the promo code GOALMAX in the dedicated section Complete the sign-up, verify your account, and deposit $10 or more After your account has been funded, purchase $10 of event contracts on any market Doing so will earn you a $10 bonus to continue trading on any of Kalshi’s prediction markets

This Kalshi promotional offer is valid for new users in: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, DC

Trading with the Kalshi promo code on the FA Cup

After you’ve successfully earned the $10 bonus with the Kalshi promo code, you may want to trade on today’s standout Newcastle vs Manchester City FA Cup match. Our soccer expert will detail a few predictions to consider for the game.

Newcastle vs Manchester City - 3/7 - 3:00 PM EST

Catch today’s Newcastle (29¢) vs Manchester City (48¢) fifth-round FA Cup match at 3:00pm EST on ESPN Select. Newcastle host City at St. James’ Park, where Pep Guardiola’s men picked up a 2-0 victory in the first leg of the EFL Cup Semifinal.

Man City also went on to win the second leg 3-1 and are on a three-game winning streak against Newcastle. There is value in trading on City at 48¢, which opened up at 51¢, especially since key Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is injured.

Newcastle did manage to defeat Manchester United midweek, but the Magpies have lost three of their previous five home matches.

Each of Newcastle’s previous four home games has finished with three or more goals. Don’t be surprised to see over 2.5 goals (63¢) today. Man City winger Antoine Semenyo is in great goalscoring form after all.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Newcastle vs Manchester City is far from the only prediction market you can trade on today. You can also use your Kalshi promo code on the trending markets below, along with plenty of others.

Texas Republican Senate Nominee?

John Cornyn 85¢

Ken Paxton 16¢

English Premier League Winner?

Arsenal 81¢

Manchester City 20¢

Oscar for Best Actor?

Timothee Chalamet 56¢

Michael B. Jordan 37¢

Leonardo DiCaprio 7¢

When choosing an event to trade on, you can either purchase a “Yes” or “No” contract. The prices are listed in cents, and the two sides of an outcome add up to around $1.00. If the prediction you make is correct, each contract will automatically be redeemed for $1.00.

