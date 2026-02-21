Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in Bonuses for Man City vs Newcastle Trading

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

Today’s key Premier League match to use the bonus on is Manchester City (67¢) vs Newcastle United (16¢) at the Etihad Stadium, which kicks off at 3:00pm EST. Man City would go just two points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal if they secure a victory.

Start making predictions on Kalshi and get a $10 bonus by trading $10 on event outcomes. Before you trade on events in sports, pop culture, politics, finance, and more, sign up using the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX.

Claiming the Kalshi Promo Code

Kalshi has plenty of wide-ranging markets to trade on. Before you start purchasing event contracts, learn below how you can get $10 in bonuses with the Kalshi promo code:

Use Kalshi’s app or website to begin creating an account Enter all of the requested information, and be sure to provide the promo code GOALMAX Once you’ve completed the account creation process, verify your account Now, fund your account by making a first deposit of $10 or more Trade $10+ on any of Kalshi’s 700+ markets Completing steps one through five will earn you a $10 bonus, which can be used on any event on Kalshi

New users (18+) in: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, DC may claim the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX

Trading with the Kalshi promo code

You’ll notice on Kalshi that all event prices are listed in terms of cents. The numerical value corresponds to the implied probability of an event occurring. A “Yes” on a draw in Man City vs Newcastle is at 19¢, corresponding to an 19 percent chance of a stalemate.

Premier League - Manchester City vs Newcastle - 2/21 - 3:00 PM EST

Newcastle (16¢) are on a 12-game losing streak away at Manchester City (67¢) heading into a 3:00pm EST Premier League match (NBCSN). The Magpies also recently fell to Man City in both legs of the EFL Cup Semifinal, which the Cityzens won 5-1, on aggregate.

Man City will take a rest advantage into this match as well, as Newcastle destroyed Qarabag 6-1 in the first leg of the Champions League Playoff on Wednesday. Anthony Gordon scored four goals for the visitors.

Still, Newcastle have been outscored a combined 9-1 on their previous three trips to the Etihad. There is decent value on a rested Man City to win by a two-goal margin or more (43¢). Pep Guardiola’s men have won their past six home games by two goals or more.

The expected return of star striker Erling Haaland should boost City’s chances to do it again.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

At any time on Kalshi, there are hundreds of prediction markets you can purchase contracts on. Check out some of the hottest current markets on the site:

Stanley Cup Champion

Colorado Avalanche 25¢

Tampa Bay Lightning 17¢

Carolina Hurricanes 11¢

Edmonton Oilers 8¢

Vegas Golden Knights 8¢

US gas prices this week?

Above 2.899 97¢

Above 2.929 57¢

Above 2.959 14¢

What will Trump say during the State of the Union?

Olympics/World Cup 67¢

Ballroom 50¢

Windmill 42¢

Crypto/Bitcoin 27¢

All values above are listed in terms of the “Yes” outcome. Each event on Kalshi has a “Yes” and “No” component for trading, and most often adds up to $1.00 total. If you believe the Tampa Bay Lightning will win the Stanley Cup, you would redeem each 17¢ contract for $1.00 if they win.

More info on Kalshi Promo Code