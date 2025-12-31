Kalshi Promo Code GOAL: Get $10 in Bonuses for NBA, NHL & Prediction Markets

Step into the next generation of trading with Kalshi, where prediction markets put your insights to work. Sign up with promo code GOAL and claim a $10 bonus to start trading marquee matchups across the NBA, NHL, and beyond.

On Kalshi, contracts are priced in cents, giving a clear, probability‑based view of an outcome’s chances. A contract trading at 55¢ reflects a 55% likelihood that the event will occur. Unlike traditional betting odds, this system is transparent and market-driven, allowing users to trade directly on expectations.

The result is a real‑time forecast that applies not only to sports but also to politics, economics, and countless real‑world events.

NBA—Orlando Magic vs Indiana Pacers, Dec. 31, 3:00 PM ET

Orlando (18–15) is riding better form than the Pacers (6–27), who enter on a brutal 9-game losing streak. On the Magic side, Paolo Banchero remains the focal point offensively, averaging nearly 20 points a game, complemented by Orlando’s uptempo attack and 17.6 fast-break points per game.

Meanwhile, Indiana leans on Pascal Siakam (around 23.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 3.8 AST) to provide buckets, but the team’s poor defense, giving up 119.4 PPG, and overall roster instability (key injuries) make that a tough ask.

History and pace suggest the game could go over: both teams have frequently cleared the 225.5 total this season, and their combined scoring average (226.9) sits just above that line.

All things considered, backing the Magic to cover (49¢) seems the safest call, but if you expect sloppy defense from both sides and high possessions, the over on 225.5 (51¢) could appeal as a second play.

NHL—New Jersey Devils vs Columbus Blue Jackets, Dec. 31, 7:00 PM ET

New Jersey (20-16-2) presents a more balanced profile: 2.71 goals per game, a 3.00 goals-against average, and a respectable power-play conversion rate (21.3%). Offensively, look for forwards like Jesper Bratt (team assists/game leader) and Timo Meier to produce; their recent slump, including a loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, adds urgency.

On the other side, Columbus (17-15-6) enters with some momentum. They’ve won four straight New Year’s Eve games and recently posted a 4-1 victory, showing signs of life. Their strength lately has been penalty killing: since mid-December, they lead the league in PK rate at 94.7%, surrendering just one power-play goal in 19 chances over a six-game span. Still, their offense—2.95 goals per game vs. 3.34 goals against—remains middling, and their power play sits around 19.2 %.

Head-to-head this season, they split their two meetings (1-1). Given New Jersey’s slightly superior special teams and offensive upside, the smarter bet looks like backing the Devils (51¢)— but Columbus’s (51¢) recent PK run and home-ice advantage could keep this close.

Kalshi goes far beyond the scoreboard—it’s your gateway to trading on the events that shape headlines and everyday life. From economics and finance to politics, entertainment, and cultural trends, the platform lets you buy and sell contracts directly tied to real outcomes.

By transforming breaking news and global developments into tradable opportunities, Kalshi delivers a transparent, probability‑driven system that helps you anticipate what’s next and engage with the world in an entirely new way.

Highest temperature in NYC today?

33° to 34° (53%)

31° to 32° (24%)

Fed decision in January?

Fed maintains rate (88%)

Cut 25bps (16%)

S&P close price end of 2025?

6,800 to 6,999.99 (96%)

7,000 to 7,199.99 (4%)

Oscar for Best Picture?

One Battle After Another (74%)

Marty Supreme (13%)

Kalshi makes trading simple with straightforward “Yes” or “No” contracts tied to real outcomes. Each contract is priced in cents, clearly reflecting the market’s collective view of probability—for example, a contract at 55¢ signals an expected 55% chance of the event happening.

Winning contracts pay out $1, with profits calculated after fees, keeping returns transparent and easy to understand. To stay ahead, explore Kalshi’s Event Calendar and Trending Sections to discover markets that match your interests. Since prices shift in real time with trading activity, always check the live markets for the latest opportunities to trade and profit.

