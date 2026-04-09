Are Juve worth backing as genuine Scudetto contenders this season?

Juve boss, Igor Tudor, prefers an aggressive pressing game. Can that drive them to the title or will they tire before the season finishes?

2025/26 Serie A Betting Markets Odds Juventus (Serie A Winner) +450 Juventus (Top 4 Finish) -400

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The best league start in almost a decade

It’s been seven years since Juventus last won their first three games at the start of a Serie A season. This harks back to the final year of the Max Allegri era in Turin.

Fast forward to 2025 and Juve have landed wins over Parma, Genoa and long-time rivals, Inter. Their most recent victory in the Derby d’Italia, a dramatic 4-3 win over the Nerazzurri, was a statement of intent to the rest of the league.

After going 1-0 and 2-1 up, Juve fell 3-2 behind following Marcus Thuram’s 76th-minute strike. However, late goals from Khephren Thuram and Vasilije Adzic sealed a breathtaking comeback.

The added bonus for Juve was consigning Inter to back-to-back league defeats, creating a six-point gap between them and the Nerazzurri.

There’s no doubt that Igor Tudor has got his team playing in his style. During his time at Marseille, Tudor developed a clear identity, based on intense counter-pressing.

He also favoured packing the middle of the park with midfield technicians – Jordan Veretout and Valentin Rongier – to allow his side to recycle possession and probe as soon as they won the ball back.

Tudor has implemented a similar system at Juve, with his 3-5-1-1 formation based heavily around the midfield trio of Koopmeiners, Thuram and Locatelli. This trio hunts in packs to regain possession and provide ammunition for Kenan Yildiz to exploit.

The importance of Dusan Vlahovic’s connection with Kenan Yildiz

It’s not just about how Juve win the ball back, it’s also about what they do when they’ve got it in the final third. Juve’s frontline partnership of Vlahovic and Yildiz has been fruitful.

Yildiz is one of the few genuine number tens to emerge from the next generation of Europe’s top talents. After an exceptional breakout year in 2024/25, Yildiz has proven himself adept at defence-splitting passes for Vlahovic and equally effective at scoring from range.

Vlahovic’s Juve career has reignited since the emergence of Yildiz. The two have three goals between them in as many Serie A games in 2025/26.

Yildiz racked up two assists on the opening day of the new season against Parma and added one more to his name since. Igor Tudor has waxed lyrical about Yildiz’s professionalism off the pitch, as well as his on-field attributes. Tudor recently praised his discipline and attitude, predicting him to become a “truly top player” in the years to come.

Juve are moving fast to reward Yildiz with a new long-term contract in Turin. Reports suggest that Chelsea were circling for the Turkish international’s signature this summer but were rebuffed by the Juve hierarchy.

Juve’s depth in the final third is another reason why they could become Napoli’s main rivals for the Scudetto this year. Juventus also secured the signing of Canadian powerhouse forward, Jonathan David on a free transfer from Lille this summer. This could prove to be one of the best value signings of the season.

The 25-year-old has averaged more than a goal every other game in the last three Ligue 1 seasons for Lille. He’s already off the mark for the Bianconeri.

David is a very different profile to Vlahovic, with the latter more of a target man, while David is a more complete, mobile striker. Tudor can empower Vlahovic to rough up defences for the opening hour and bring in David to run riot in the closing stages.

Momentum is important in football. If Juve prevail in winnable upcoming league games against Verona and Atalanta, they could become a juggernaut that’s hard to stop.