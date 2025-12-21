Two of the hottest teams in the NFL meet today in Denver as the Jacksonville Jaguars have won five games in a row, and the Denver Broncos (-3) are on an 11-game winning streak. Given the Jaguars are also 5-0 ATS in the previous five weeks, Jaguars +3 (-110) doesn’t look bad.

Jaguars vs Broncos Predictions - 4:05pm EST - 12/21

Troy Franklin Anytime TD Scorer @ +185

Trevor Lawrence 250+ Yards @ +110

Jaguars +3 @ -110

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

Jaguars vs Broncos Odds

Spread: Broncos -3 (-110)

Broncos -3 (-110) Moneyline: Jaguars (+135), Broncos (-160)

Jaguars (+135), Broncos (-160) Total: 46.5 (O -115, U -105)

Jaguars vs Broncos Picks

With Pat Bryant Doubtful, Troy Franklin is a Key Cog - Troy Franklin Anytime TD Scorer (+185)

Broncos wideout Troy Franklin has had a breakout sophomore campaign. The former Oregon receiver has totaled 626 yards on 57 receptions along with six touchdowns. Franklin’s role in the offense grew in the 34-26 Week 15 win over the Packers with fellow WR Pat Bryant out.

Bryant is dealing with a hamstring injury and concussion symptoms and may not suit up today either. Without Bryant in the lineup, Franklin caught six passes (his most since Week 8) for 85 yards and a score.

With running back J.K. Dobbins out for the season, the Broncos have struggled to get backup RJ Harvey going. That, combined with Jacksonville’s strong run defense, could force Bo Nix into more pass attempts.

This benefits Franklin, who could score his seventh TD of the season today. Go with Franklin as an anytime TD scorer at +185 odds.

Jaguars vs Broncos Prediction 1: Troy Franklin Anytime TD Scorer @ +185

Lawrence Silencing Critics - Trevor Lawrence 250+ Passing Yards (+110)

It’s hard to argue against Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence’s improved play being a big factor in their recent wins, especially in the last three weeks. Over the previous three games, Lawrence has thrown nine TD passes, zero interceptions, and has averaged 267.7 passing yards per game.

The Jaguars’ offensive line has protected Lawrence very well recently and hasn’t allowed a single sack in back-to-back games. Denver tends to bring the heat, with the second-highest sack percentage in the league.

However, the Broncos rank just 10th in sack percentage over the last three games. During that time, the Broncos’ defense has been leakier than usual, giving up an average of 23 points per game and 228.7 passing yards per game.

The Broncos have allowed 250+ passing yards in three of their last four games, and Lawrence could make that four in five. Take Trevor Lawrence 250+ passing yards (-110).

Jaguars vs Broncos Prediction 2: Trevor Lawrence 250+ Passing Yards @ -110 with BetMGM

Jaguars Joy to Continue? - Jaguars +3 (-110)

While the Denver Broncos are on an 11-game winning streak, they have actually failed to cover the spread as favorites in three straight games. In fact, the Broncos are just 2-7 ATS as betting favorites this season. Meanwhile, the Jaguars are on an absolute tear both SU and ATS.

On their five-game winning streak, the Jaguars are 5-0 ATS and covered the spread by an average of 16.7 points per game. Jacksonville leads the NFL with an average turnover margin of +2 in the last three games, while the Broncos’ turnover margin is negative on the season.

Neither offense is known for being great, but Jacksonville’s defense has been performing at an elite level recently. They’ve given up just 4.1 yards per opponent play in the last three games, while some holes have opened up in Denver’s defense during that time (5.2 opp yards per play).

The Jaguars have a real chance to end the Broncos’ winning streak here, but should at least cover the spread. Bet on the Jaguars +3 (-110).

Jaguars vs Broncos Prediction 3: Jaguars +3 @ -110

Jaguars vs Broncos Start Time

Start Time: 4:05pm EST

Location: Empower Field at Mile High

Address: 1701 Bryant St, Denver, CO 80204

TV & Streaming: FOX, Fubo, Hulu, Sling TV, YouTube TV, NFL+,

It would have sounded ridiculous at the beginning of the season, but the biggest Week 16 NFL game is the Jacksonville Jaguars (10-4) vs the Denver Broncos (12-2). The Broncos can clinch the AFC West with a victory today, but the Jaguars have been on a tear.