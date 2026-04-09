Inter Milan vs Udinese Predictions and Betting Tips: Martinez to lead hosts to victory

Our betting expert expects Inter to secure another home victory without conceding, with Lautaro Martinez getting on the scoresheet.

Best bets for Inter Milan vs Udinese

Inter Milan to win to nil @ +160 with bet365

Lautaro Martinez to score anytime @ -110 with bet365

Half Time - Inter Milan to win @ -138 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365 correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Sommer to shut out the visitors

Inter have only conceded four goals in five competitive outings under their new boss, Cristian Chivu. He inherited a side that only let in 0.92 goals per game in Serie A last term. The Romanian has continued with the same 3-5-2 system used by predecessor, Simone Inzaghi.

That suggests we shouldn’t see any major early on during his time as boss. While Torino suffered such a heavy defeat at San Siro on Monday night, they only created one big scoring chance.

This is another fixture that Inter seem capable of winning with a clean sheet. They don’t have much to worry about against Udinese, who only registered 41 goals in Serie A last year.

The Bianconeri started the season with Iker Bravo and Keinan Davis as their two strikers. Those two have only scored four goals between them in Serie A 2024/25, from a combined total of 52 appearances.

Inter Milan vs Udinese Bet 1:Inter Milan to win to nil @ +160 with bet365

Martinez to make it two in two

Both of Inter's strikers, Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez, started the season well by scoring. The Frenchman was the star of the last game, but it’s still likely that Martinez will score more goals over the course of the season.

The Argentina international, who is 28 and at the peak of his abilities, was not as efficient in Serie A last term. He scored 12 goals, less than his xG total of 13.5. However, he outperformed his xG in each of the previous four Italian league seasons.

After a goal and an assist on Matchday 1, the striker should be confident in his ability ahead of this game. Martinez had four shots in total against Torino and seems to have a better than even chance of getting on the scoresheet again.

Inter Milan vs Udinese Bet 2:Lautaro Martinez to score anytime @ -110 with bet365

Inter to take charge early on

Having won convincingly in their first league game under Chivu, the Romanian will want to build some early-season momentum with another strong performance.

Another fast start seems likely, as Inter are in good shape with no major injuries and eager to show that they have moved past their disappointing summer.

They tended to perform well in the first half last season, as 52% of their home goals in Serie A came before halftime. In their last game against Torino, they scored after only 18 minutes.

They’re given an implied probability of 57.1% of winning the first half in this fixture. Tho look like favourable odds after their impressive performance earlier in the week.

Inter Milan vs Udinese Bet 3: Half Time - Inter Milan to win @ -138 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Inter Milan have started the new Serie A with a strong statement. They dominated Torino 5-0 in their opening game, with Marcus Thuram scoring twice.

Such a result was certainly welcome given how the Nerazzurri's 2024/25 campaign ended. They were humbled by PSG by the same scoreline in the Champions League final, and later eliminated by Fluminense at the Club World Cup.

Udinese, who have already played two competitive fixtures this term, will be their opponents this Sunday. They’ve defeated second-tier Carrarese 2-0 in the Coppa Italia, before drawing 1-1 against Verona in Serie A.

Probable lineups for Inter Milan vs Udinese

Inter Milan expected lineup: Sommer, Acerbi, Pavard, Bastoni, Dimarco, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Barella, Dumfries, Thuram, Martinez

Udinese expected lineup: Sava, Bertola, Kristensen, Solet, Zemura, Karlstrom, Lovric, Atta, Ehizibue, Davis, Bravo