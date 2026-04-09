Iceland vs France Predictions: Les Bleus to overcome Icelandic problem

The French may have a few injured players, but they should still be too strong for Iceland. However, the hosts could cause some problems.

Best predictions for Iceland vs France

Over 3.5 goals at @ +110 with BetMGM

Both teams to score @ +110 with BetMGM

Second half with the most goals @ +150 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Goals galore in Reykjavík

Their head-to-heads tend to feature plenty of goals from both sides. Over 2.5 goals have been scored in eight of their last 10 meetings since the start of the 1990s. Their most recent clash has seen the French win 2-1.

Even with the absence of players like Bradley Barcola, Marcus Thuram, and Ousmane Dembele, the French are still expected to find the net. Moreover, Michael Olise, Hugo Ekitike, and Kylian Mbappe are known for causing plenty of problems. The hosts will face a tough challenge at Laugardalsvöllur.

However, Strákarnir okkar have dangerous players as well and will be eager to score once or twice, even if victory isn’t possible. This match will see plenty of action from both sides.

Iceland vs France Prediction 1: Over 3.5 goals @ +110 with BetMGM

France’s Icelandic problem

Iceland have often caused a few problems for France over the years. They’ve never beaten them in any of their meetings since 1957, but have regularly managed to make the matches competitive. Last month, Didier Deschamps’ side had to come from behind to win, and needed a penalty to secure victory in the match before that.

Therefore, contrary to expectations, matches against them have rarely been as easy for the French, and this game may see a similar scenario. Both teams have scored in eight of their last 10 clashes, and only three have been won by three or more goals.

However, despite Iceland’s strong performances, they have never secured victory. So, while Arnar Gunnlaugsson’s men can be a threat, they’ll likely lose.

Iceland vs France Prediction 2: Both teams to score @ +110 with BetMGM

Patience is a virtue

Ahead of their clash with Azerbaijan, France have scored nine goals after the break in their six games in 2025. They may reach ten or more goals before they travel to Reykjavík. Although they can be left frustrated by teams, they have shown that they can score late in the match.

The home side will likely be able to stand firm for long periods, and cause problems for Deschamps’ side. However, the quality on the French bench isn’t comparable. Their last meeting saw the likes of Kingsley Coman and Ekitike play; this time, it could be Jean-Philippe Mateta or Maghnes Akliouche.

They will try very hard in the beginning and start scoring eventually.

Iceland vs France Prediction 3: Second half with the most goals @ +150 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

France have been playing in an unspectacular but effective way lately. Despite losing several key players to injuries, but they still manage to win games. So far, they’ve won both World Cup Qualifiers and are expected to win their third consecutive game when they face off against Azerbaijan.

Iceland, meanwhile, will play against Ukraine before hosting the French, and have been in inconsistent form in 2025. They scored five goals against the Azeris last month, though, and they will be eager to continue that momentum. Les Bleus have only narrowly beaten them in their last meeting.

Probable lineups for Iceland vs France

Iceland expected lineup: Olafsson, Palsson, Ingason, Gretarsson, Tomasson, Thorsteinsson, Johannesson, Haraldsson, Anderson, A. Gudjohnsen, D. Gudjohnsen

France expected lineup: Maignan, Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, T. Hernandez, Rabiot, Kone, Coman, Olise, Ekitike, Mbappe