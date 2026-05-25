What is Half Time/Full Time Betting: Beginners Guide to HT/FT - May 2026

What is Half-Time/Full-Time Betting?

Half-Time/Full-Time betting requires you to predict both the score at half-time and the final score of a game. You win if both your predictions for half-time and full-time outcomes are correct.

The market selection, available with added variables through same game parlays, can be lucrative for bettors. Analyzing the scoring patterns of EPL teams reveals several trends that can add value to Half-Time/Full-Time options.

Our guide introduces Half-Time/Full-Time betting and its varying formats, and delivers useful strategies to profit on the market selection.

Half-Time/Full-Time selections are flexible; bettors aren’t obligated to select the same outcome at half and full-time.

You can bet on different outcomes across the two periods, such as a team leading at half-time but going on to lose, or vice versa.

Similarly, the best betting sites or best sports betting apps allow you can bet on your chosen team to be level at half-time but finish the game as winners, losers, or still tied.

Here are the nine ways you can place standard Half-Time/Full-Time bets on Manchester United against Liverpool.

Market Selection Meaning Liverpool/Manchester United Manchester United to be behind at half-time, but win the match Liverpool/Draw Manchester United to be behind at half-time, but draw the match Liverpool/Liverpool Manchester United to be behind at half-time and lose the match Draw/Manchester United The match to be level at half-time and Manchester United then win the match Draw/Draw The match to be level at half-time and full-time Draw/West Ham United The match to be level at half-time and Manchester United to lose the match Manchester United/Manchester United Manchester United to be ahead at half-time and win the match Manchester United/Draw Manchester United to be ahead at half-time and draw the match Manchester United/West Ham United Manchester United to be ahead at half-time and lose the match.

Different Types of Half-Time/Full-Time Bets Explained

Most, if not all, major sportsbooks provide the standard 9-option Half-Time/Full-Time market. However, several platforms, including DraftKings, BetMGM, and bet365 enable greater Half-Time/Full-Time personalization through the widely available same game parlay feature.

For popular Premier League or Champions League fixtures, “Winning Margin Half-Time/Full-Time Specials” are regularly eligible as part of parlay features.

With BetMGM you can use a same game parlay to combine winning margin selections with Half-Time/Full-Time outcomes.

For example, for Manchester United to lead by two goals at half-time and win the game (the Old Trafford club have never lost a home Premier League match while leading at half-time) can be placed in the same bet.

Another variation includes “Half-Time/Full-Time Correct Score” bets. The self-explanatory bet, available on parlay selections with FanDuel, among other sportsbooks, is a high-risk, high-reward market.

On Half-Time/Full-Time Correct Score selections, you’ll predict the scoreline at the end of each 45-minute half e.g. 1-0 to Manchester United at half-time, 3-1 to Manchester United at full-time.

Finally, “Half-Time/Full-Time with Player to Score” is commonly available as a parlay feature on most major platforms.

To win a “Half-Time/Full-Time with Player to Score” wager, you must correctly guess the score at half-time and full-time, along with which player or players (depending on your selection) will score the goals.

Several additional personalized Half-Time/Full-Time selections are also sporadically available as part of SGP features at most major sportsbooks.

Half Time Full Time Betting Stats 2025/26 - Half-time turnarounds increasing

We're 21 games into the league season now, with this being more than enough time to get the right data to use when it comes to betting on HT/FT markets.

Unsurprisingly, the most common result this season is teams leading at both half time and full time, with this occurring in 97 of the 209 games played so far at almost 50%, with 65 of these 97 being the home side.

When it comes to draws, it's pretty balanced in terms of home or away sides stealing the win, with home sides winning whilst drawing at half time 24 times in comparison to the 21 times an away side has done so, with the match ending as a draw on 31 occasions, making this the hardest to call of all HT/FT markets.

Half time turnarounds have been a bit more common recently. After 10 weeks of the season, it had only happened four times, however that number is now up to 13, with teams seemingly maintaining their performance levels despite being down at half time.

Half-Time/Full-Time Betting Strategies

Half-Time/Full-Time bets, particularly with added parlay options, can seem tricky to land. Correctly predicting full-time results is troublesome enough, never mind adding further variables like half-time scores or goal scorers.

However, analyzing basic data and statistics can give you a tactical advantage in Half-Time/Full-Time markets.

Understanding a team’s behavioural habits is imperative for success. For example, in the Premier League, Arsenal, the division's often inconsistent 2nd-placed side has dropped 21 points from winning positions.

That makes betting on Arsenal to lead at half-time but fail to win a rewarding option in certain fixtures (further analysis reveals a trend in the type of opposition against whom Arteta’s team throw away leads).

In contrast, Liverpool’s second-half goal-scoring form has been blistering this season. Slot’s title-winning team has scored 45 goals in the second halves of Premier League matches, 11 more than their closest competitor.

However, it hasn’t always been smooth sailing for the Anfield club; they’ve conceded first on 12 occasions this season. Still, in 10 of those 12 matches, Liverpool came away with at least a point.

So, if you notice odds which don’t reflect the Premier League champions’ second-half bounce-back ability or Arsenal’s poor execution from winning positions, a Half-Time/Full-Time wager could prove lucrative.

What is Half Time/Full Time Betting FAQs

Can I choose different outcomes for half-time and full-time?

Yes, you can select different outcomes for the two periods. For example, you can predict a team will be ahead at half-time but lose by full-time, or be level at half-time but win the match.

How can I use a Same Game Parlay builder with Half-Time/Full-Time betting?

SGP builders allow you to customize your Half-Time/Full-Time bet by adding variables like winning margins, correct score predictions, or player-specific props offering a more personalized and potentially lucrative betting experience