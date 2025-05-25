Girona vs Atletico Madrid Predictions and Betting Tips: Madrid Leaving a Mark

Get three Girona vs Atletico Madrid predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Sunday’s 08:00am EDT La Liga clash (05/25).

Girona vs Atletico Madrid Predictions and Betting Tips

Best Bets for Girona vs Atlético Madrid

Atlético de Madrid or draw and under 2.5 goals @ +200 with bet365

Both teams not to score @ +200 with bet365

Under 1.5 Goals for Atletico Madrid @ +105 with bet365

Madrid to Make Life Difficult

Despite being the favorites, Atlético de Madrid's recent away performance raises some doubts, prompting a preference for the double chance.

In their last 5 away matches, Simeone's team has only won one. Their recent loss to Osasuna, along with a draw against Alavés and a defeat to Las Palmas, indicates potential vulnerabilities.

We expect a tight game with minimal differences and a low number of goals and opportunities.

Girona vs Atletico Madrid Pick 1: Atlético Madrid or draw and under 2.5 goals @ +200 with bet365

Tough day for the Neutral

Both teams end the season with a lack of goal-scoring form, suggesting a possible scoreless match. Girona has struggled at home, winning only 1 of their last 5 home games. In these matches, they haven't scored more than one goal, failing to score in 2, including a recent 0-1 loss to Villarreal. On the other hand, Atlético de Madrid has been prolific at home but not away. With their last away loss to Osasuna, the "Colchoneros" have gone 3 consecutive away games without scoring, making this a high-value prediction.

Girona vs Atletico Madrid Pick 2: Both teams not to score @ +200 with bet365

Low Scoring Affair

Atlético de Madrid has underperformed away from home this year, winning only 2 of their last 10 away games, which cost them a chance to stay in the league race. In the last 7 matches, Atlético has scored 0 to 1 goal in 6 of them. Despite having strong attacking players like Julián Álvarez, Sorloth, or Griezmann, Atlético hasn't been effective away from home. We believe this trend will continue at the end of the season, and we won't see many goals from Atlético, and possibly not from Girona either.

Girona vs Atletico Madrid Pick 3: Under 1.5 Goals for Atletico Madrid @ +105 with bet365

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Girona enters the final matchday of the Spanish league with their spot in the top tier secured. The team has faced challenges in competing in both local tournaments and the Champions League after a historic campaign last year.

Currently, Girona sits in 15th place with 41 points and has the opportunity to climb two spots to avoid being too close to the relegation zone. However, Miguel Sánchez's team has only managed to win 1 of their last 5 home games.

Meanwhile, Atlético de Madrid finishes the season in third place, having secured their Champions League spot several matches ago. Although Simeone's team was in contention for all titles until the final stages, they lacked the determination needed in decisive moments against their classic rivals, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

After a commanding victory over Betis at home, Atlético enters this final match as the favorite, with both teams eager to end the season on a high note.

Probable Lineups for Girona vs Atlético de Madrid

Possible Girona XI: Gazzaniga; Arnau Martínez, Juanpe, David López, Blind; Herrera, Solís; Tsygankov, Arthur, Asprilla; Stuani

Possible Atlético Madrid XI: Oblak; Llorente, Giménez, Le Normand, Javi Galán; Simeone, De Paul, Koke, Pablo Barrios; Sorloth, Álvarez.