Forest vs Chelsea Predictions: Ange and his side to continue struggling

Our betting expert expects Forest to continue to struggle under their new manager, as Chelsea are likely to secure a convincing victory.

Best predictions for Forest vs Chelsea

Over/Under - over 2.5 goals @ -145 with BetMGM

Chelsea - Moneyline @ -110 with BetMGM

Anytime goalscorer - Moises Caicedo @ +600 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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High-scoring Chelsea meet leaky Forest

With 13 scored goals, Chelsea are one of the more prolific teams in the league. Only Manchester City, who have 15 goals, and Arsenal, with 14, have scored more than them. However, their defence has been leaky this term, as they have conceded nine goals in seven games, which offers some hope to the hosts.

Forest are in a different situation, as they hold the title of fewest goals scored with just five goals from seven games. The Tricky Trees haven’t kept a clean sheet, and with Big Ange as manager, they’re likely to continue that trend this weekend.

League games at the City Ground have an average of 2.67 goals this term, while Chelsea’s goals scored for and against them average 4.33 in away league fixtures. The Blues have also yet to register a clean sheet in away matches.

Additionally, in all of Chelsea’s away league games from Stamford Bridge, both teams have found the net, with the home team scoring first. Having scored at least once in their last six and conceded at least once in their last four, this game is likely to see goals.

Forest vs Chelsea Prediction 1: Over/Under - over 2.5 goals @ -145 with BetMGM

Postecoglou's poor record against the Blues

Forest are in poor form and haven’t won a game in their last nine attempts in all competitions (six losses, three draws). Among Premier League teams, only Wolves, with 1 point, and West Ham, with 0 points, have fewer points from their home fixtures than the hosts, who have 3.

At the same stage last season, the home side had only lost one game, with five points ahead. Their record against Chelsea isn’t very inspiring, as they lost six of the last 10 head-to-heads.

The West London club won two league matches in a row at the City Ground, part of a run of four unbeaten games here. Furthermore, Postecoglu has never defeated Chelsea as a manager, having lost all four meetings when he was at Tottenham.

Interestingly, both home defeats to the Blues when he was at Spurs saw the visitors score exactly four goals. Therefore, this game may see the same scoreline.

Forest vs Chelsea Prediction 2: Chelsea - Moneyline @ -110 with BetMGM

Caicedo to fire for Chelsea

With Cole Palmer dealing with a groin injury and Joao Pedro yet to find the net, Maresca’s men have had to find a way to score. The two top scorers for the Blues in the league are midfielders Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo.

Both have scored three goals each, accounting for 46% of the club’s total league strikes this season. Enzo is a great candidate to score, especially because he’s on penalty duty. However, Caicedo has been effectively getting into the box and scoring important goals.

The Ecuadorian scored against Liverpool before the international break. He’s also been rested and wasn’t called up by his national team for their friendlies. As a result, Caicedo should be in top form on Saturday afternoon.

Forest vs Chelsea Prediction 3: Anytime goalscorer - Moises Caicedo @ +600 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Nottingham Forest have suffered a huge decline, as they went from challenging for a place in the Champions League to 17th place in the Premier League. It’s evident that parting ways with Nuno Espirito Santo was a mistake.

Since his appointment as the new manager, Ange Postecoglou has yet to secure victory. The Australian is, of course, familiar with being one place above relegation, as that is the position Tottenham were in when he left them at the end of last season.

Perhaps the international break came at the right time. The players and staff needed a reset after all the recent turmoil that’s gone on at the club. Maybe the Angeball system will finally start working this weekend, but having to face Chelsea first is certainly not what the manager would have preferred.

The break has likely disrupted the Blues’ momentum, particularly after their stoppage-time winner over Liverpool. The euphoria of the moment led Enzo Maresca to sprint down the touchline to celebrate with his players at the corner flag. As a result, he will be banned from the dugout this weekend. This will give the home side some hope that they can cause Chelsea to lose.

Probable lineups for Forest vs Chelsea

Forest expected lineup: Sels, Milenkovic, Cunha, Morato, Savona, Anderson, Yates, Williams, Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Wood

Chelsea expected lineup: Sanchez, Gusto, Chalobah, Badiashile, Cucurella, James, Caicedo, Neto, Fernandez, Gittens, Pedro