Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1000 in No Sweat Bets for World Cup Qualifiers

Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers $1000 in no sweat bets with South American World Cup qualifiers on the way, Brazil and Argentina featuring.

We continue with World Cup Qualifiers as the highlight of Tuesday’s soccer schedule.

Fanatics charges down the stretch for all of the action, and has some enticing bonus bets on offer.

Argentina vs. Colombia and Peru vs. Ecuador, are the tastiest games on tap for Tuesday’s soccer schedule.

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook, Bonus

First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code there with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Provide the details of your personal profile. Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

First-time players in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by merely wagering $50.

To claim it, simply follow these steps: Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Write in your details Read the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and wager $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days Player will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook bonus on today?

Argentina has already qualified for the 2026 World Cup, sitting on top of its group with 34 points. Colombia is in sixth place and trails with 21 points, making this a do-or-die match for them.

Playing at home in Buenos Aires, the Argentines have the luxury of giving young players a chance. Superstar Lionel Messi has been sidelined with an ankle injury, and other stars may be rested for this match.

Players to watch include Lautaro Martinez, who leads the Argentine attack. He had the winning goal in the 2024 Copa America final and is a constant offensive threat.

He will be backed by Julián Álvarez, who hopes to fill some of the gap with Messi out, and Franco Mastantuono, a 17-year-old who is the youngest player with Argentina.

Colombia has captain James Rodriquez, a playmaker, winger Luis Diaz, a top scorer, and Luis Suárez, one of the biggest goal threats in the qualifiers.

The match kicks off at 8 p.m. EDT from Mâs Monumental, Buenos Aires, Argentina, with the home team a -145 favorite and a 2.5 goals over/under. Telemundo and Universo will televise the contest, with streaming on Peacock and Fanatiz.

Another qualifier of note on Tuesday is Peru and Ecuador, the latter sitting in third with 23 points in 14 matches, which has them poised for a Top 6 World Cup qualification.

Peru is already eliminated for automatic qualification or playoffs, and is playing for national pride and an upset of its regional rival.

Enner Valencia is the Ecuador captain and the nation’s all-time leading scorer with 41 goals. Helping him are Kendry Páez, a teenage prodigy and attacking forward, and Kevin Rodriguez, an aerial threat.

Peru backs Paolo Guerrero, the country’s all-time leading scorer with 40 international goals. Also players to watch are forward Gianluca Lapadula, who has double-digit international goals, and Piero Quispe, a midfielder.

The match starts at 9:30 p.m. EDT at Estadio Nacional de Lima, Lima, Peru, with the visitors a +150 favorite and a 1.5 goals over/under. Fanatiz has streaming options for the contest.

Oklahoma City and Indiana shift their NBA Finals Game 3 to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Wednesday with the series tied 1-1 in the best-of-seven.

The early line favors OKC with a spread giving -4.5, with an over/under of 227.5. The Thunder’s moneyline is -218, while the Pacers carry a moneyline of +180. ABC will televise, while ESPN 3, Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live, and DirecTV will stream.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

--