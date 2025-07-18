Two quarter-final showdowns in the Women’s Euro and a weekend series between MLB big-hitters highlights the weekend sports action.

It’s Spain vs. Switzerland and France against Germany in the Women’s Euro quarter-finals, while the Los Angeles Angels play the Philadelphia Phillies as the MLB schedule resumes.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook offer on today?

Spain entered this tournament having never won a Women’s Euro, falling in the quarter-finals in the past three tournaments.

Thus, they will be going all-out against the host team, Switzerland, a squad that has never won a quarter-final match.

Switzerland has a big task ahead. Spain loves to dominate possession and takes a huge number of shots per game. The Swiss will hope to catch Spain being overly aggressive and capitalize on that mistake.

Oddsmakers have Spain as the overwhelming -1200 favorite, with a 4.5 goals over/under. The match kicks off at 3 p.m. EDT on Friday from Stadion Wankdorf in Bern, Switzerland, with Fox televising and streaming the contest.

On Saturday, France takes on Germany in the other Women’s Euro quarter-final. France won all three of its group matches, scoring a tournament-high 11 goals. They’ve won 11 consecutive international matches this season, but have never won a major women’s international tournament.

In contrast, Germany has won eight titles. They have a strong track record against France, winning or advancing in all five previous major tournament matches.

Oddsmakers have France a +110 favorite, with a 2.5 goals over/under. The match starts at 3 p.m. at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland, with Fox televising and streaming the contest.

In the MLB, the National League East division-toppers Philadelphia Phillies face the LA Angels in the first weekend series following the All-Star game.

The Phillies have taken advantage of a slump by early division leaders the New York Mets to top their division and will be hoping from strong games from shortstop Trea Turner and sluggers Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber, the latter the All-Star Game MVP.

Oddsmakers have the Friday night line at -210 favoring the Phillies, with the runs over/under at 8.5. The game starts at 6:45 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, with AppleTV+ streaming the game. SportsNet LA will also televise and stream the contest.

