Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $2000 FanCash for NFL, NBA & EPL

Today, use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS when signing up and bet ten days in a row for up to $2000 in FanCash. Start by betting on a 4:25pm EST NFL clash between the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams (-5.5) at SoFi Stadium.

Premier League top-four hopefuls Crystal Palace (+300) also host title contenders Manchester City (-110) in a 9:00am EST match at London’s Selhurst Park. Then, in an 8:00pm EST NBA game, the Los Angeles Lakers go to PHX Arena to take on the Phoenix Suns.

How to claim the Fanatics promo code

Use the guide below to find out how you can get up to $2000 in FanCash with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code:

Open to new players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app by clicking the link and scanning the QR code Next, make an account and use the promo code GOALBONUS in the process On the same day, bet $1+ on a market with -500, or longer, odds after opting into the promotion on your betslip Do step three for ten days straight, but be aware that only one bet qualifies each day When ten days have passed, you’ll receive the stake (in FanCash) from each losing qualifying bet up to $200 each FanCash has no redeemable cash value and will expire after one week

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code on today?

Los Angeles Rams (10-3) quarterback Matthew Stafford has managed 300+ passing yards in all three games against his former team, the Detroit Lions (8-5). Stafford is at +170 odds to do it again when the Lions and Rams (-6) meet at SoFi Stadium at 4:25pm EST (FOX).

Given the Lions have allowed 318.3 passing yards over the previous three games, it’s likely. Over that same three-game period, the Rams are averaging 35.7 points per game, while the Lions have put up 34 PPG.

These have been the two most potent scoring offenses in the NFL during that period, and I like over 55 points (-110) today in a shootout.

Earlier on, at 9:00am EST, Crystal Palace (+300) clash with Manchester City (-110) at 9:00am EST in an English Premier League match (Peacock). Palace have lost only one of their last six Premier League games, while City are on a four-game winning streak overall.

Man City striker Erling Haaland (-130 to score) got on the scoresheet midweek against Real Madrid via the penalty spot. Given he’s scored in all four of his previous matches against Palace in the Premier League, bet on Haaland to find the net in a competitive match.

In the NBA, the Los Angeles Lakers (17-6, -1.5) go to PHX Arena for an 8:00pm EST tipoff against the Phoenix Suns (14-11). It’s unclear if Phoenix G Devin Booker will play tonight, and the Suns lost by 49 points to the Thunder on Wednesday without him.

The Lakers also lost in the NBA Cup Quarter-final on Wednesday, to the Spurs, but haven’t lost two straight games this season. Lakers G Luka Doncic (O/U 34.5 points) has scored 30+ points in nine consecutive games, and he should help the Lakers cover tonight.

