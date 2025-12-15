Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $2000 FanCash for NFL MNF, NBA & EPL

Today, sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS and bet on an 8:15pm EST Monday Night Football game between the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers (-3). If you bet on eligible markets for ten days straight, you’ll get up to $2000 in FanCash.

A few hours earlier, at 3:00pm EST, Manchester United (-120) host AFC Bournemouth (+300) in a Premier League match at Old Trafford. In the NBA, two of the best teams in the league clash as the Houston Rockets take on the Denver Nuggets (-1) at 9:30pm EST.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code gives players sports bonuses at sign-up

How to claim the Fanatics promo code

To get up to $2000 in FanCash with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, pay close attention to the steps below:

Offer open to new Fanatics Sportsbook users in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY

Use our link to go to Fanatics Sportsbook. Scan the QR code to download their app Then, create an account and use the promo code GOALBONUS Opt into the offer on your betslip and risk 1+ on a market with -500 odds, or longer, on the same day you open your account Repeat this offer during each of the first ten days your account is open Only one bet qualifies each day, and you’ll get your stake back, up to $200 in FanCash, for each losing bet at the end of ten days. This FanCash is not withdrawable for real money and will expire after one week

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code on today?

In a Monday Night Football game televised live on ESPN at 8:15pm EST, the Miami Dolphins will put their four-game winning streak on the line against the Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.5). The Dolphins have given up just 13.3 points per game on their winning streak.

Meanwhile, the Steelers have also allowed under 20 points per game in their last three home games. Under 42 points (-110) is a good pick here, especially given freezing temperatures.

Given the Dolphins’ recent success on the ground, don’t expect QB Tua Tagovailoa to throw many passes. He’s averaged 21.3 pass attempts per game in the previous four games. Go with Tua under 27.5 pass attempts (-125) tonight.

At Manchester’s iconic Old Trafford, Manchester United (-120) kick off against Bournemouth (+300) in a 3:00pm EST Premier League match (USA Network). Man United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has registered an assist in four of his last five games.

Given that Bournemouth have conceded 10 goals combined in their last three road matches, Fernandes to assist (+210) isn’t a bad pick. Neither is an SGP on over 2.5 goals and both teams to score (-140), as United haven’t kept a Premier League clean sheet since October 4.

Later on, at 9:30pm EST, the Houston Rockets (16-6) head to Ball Arena for an NBA regular-season game against the Denver Nuggets (18-6, -1). The Nuggets are coming off a perfect 4-0 road trip while scoring 134+ points in three of the four games.

The over is 8-1 in Denver’s previous nine games, and I like over 235 points (-110) here. Nikola Jokic (??? to register a triple-double) was one assist away from a triple-double the last time these teams met (112-109 DEN win), and he has 11 in 24 games this season.

More info on Fanatics Promo Code

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer Fanatics Sportsbook: Bet and Get up to $2,000 in FanCash! Fanatics Sportsbook promo code terms and conditions New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY (excludes NY). Apply promotion in bet slip and place a $1+ cash wager (min odds -500) daily for 10 consecutive days starting day of account creation. Wager must settle as a loss to earn FanCash equal to losing amount (max $200 FanCash/day). FanCash issued under this promotion expires at 11:59 p.m. ET 7 days from issuance. Terms, incl. FanCash terms, apply—see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

