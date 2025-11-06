Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $2000 FanCash for Thursday Night Football, NBA & Europa League

After using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS, you can get up to $2000 back in FanCash by betting for ten days straight. New users can start with tonight’s Raiders vs Broncos Thursday Night Football game at 8:15pm EST.

Over in Spain, Real Betis meet with Olympique Lyonnais, who are 3-0, in the UEFA Europa League at 3:00pm EST. Later on, in the NBA, the Los Angeles Clippers head on the road for a game against the Phoenix Suns at 9:00pm EST.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code gives players sports bonuses at sign-up

How to claim the Fanatics promo code

By consulting the guide below, you’ll be able to earn as much as $2000 in FanCash after using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code:

New users located in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY can apply the promo code.

First, follow the link provided to go to Fanatics Sportsbook. Then, scan the QR code and download the mobile application While you make your account, enter the promo code GOALBONUS On the same day you create and deposit money into your account, identify a market with -500 odds or longer Apply the promo to your betslip, risk $1+, and repeat for each of the first 10 days your account is open. Only one bet per day applies for the promotion After the promo period is over, you’ll get the amount you risked back for each qualifying bet that loses, up to $200 FanCash per day and $2000 FanCash total You cannot withdraw FanCash directly for money, but you may use it as bonus bets

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code on today?

On Thursday Night Football, the Denver Broncos (7-2) are going for their seventh straight win when they host their AFC West foes, the Las Vegas Raiders (2-6), at 8:15pm EST. The Broncos are nine-point favorites for this game on Prime Video.

Las Vegas hasn’t even been competitive in its last three road games, in which it has averaged just 10 points per game. The Broncos have had some close calls against inferior opposition, but Vegas should struggle to put points on the board. Bet on the Broncos (-9) to cover.

Vegas is decent against the run, which should mean the Broncos air it out. Go with Denver QB Bo Nix to rack up over 215.5 passing yards (-115) tonight.

Now, to Spain, where Real Betis (1-2-0) match up with Lyon (3-0) in a Europa League match. Neither team has lost a UEL game this season, and Lyon still haven’t conceded a goal. That could change today, as Betis have scored 10 goals in their last two matches.

Antony (+225 anytime goalscorer) found the net twice against Mallorca, and he’ll be key for Betis here. This is a tough call, especially with Betis playmaker Isco out. Regardless, both teams should get on the scoresheet. Bet on that possibility, at -155 odds.

On NBA TV, catch the Los Angeles Clippers vs the Phoenix Suns (-3) at PHX Arena at 9:00pm EST. The Clippers beat the Suns by 27 points on October 24th, but they won’t have their two leading scorers, James Harden or Kawhi Leonard, available tonight.

The Clippers have lost three of their last four games, and they’ll likely struggle tonight without a go-to guy on offense. Take the Suns to cover the spread as they should improve to 4-1 at home.

