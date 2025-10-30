Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $2000 FanCash for TNF, Serie A, & NBA

After using Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS and 10 days of betting on qualifying wagers, you’ll get up to $2000 back in FanCash. New users can start by betting on the Baltimore Ravens (-7.5) vs Miami Dolphins TNF game at 8:15pm EDT.

First, check out the midweek Cagliari vs Sassuolo (1:30pm EDT) and Pisa vs Lazio (3:45pm EDT) matches in Serie A. In the NBA, the San Antonio Spurs can remain perfect if they defeat the Miami Heat when the two teams meet at 8:30pm EDT.

How to claim the Fanatics promo code

You’re only a few short steps away from claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code and getting up to $2000 back in FanCash. Here’s all you have to do:

This offer is valid for new users in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY

Click through to Fanatics Sportsbook and scan the QR code to download the app Make an account and enter the promo code GOALBONUS while you do so The first day you open your account, apply the promo offer to your betslip and risk $1+ on any market with -500 odds, or longer Apply this offer to your first bet on each of the first 10 days your account is open Once ten days are up, Fanatics will send you your stake back in FanCash for each qualifying bet that loses, up to $200 per bet You cannot redeem FanCash for real money, but you can use it to place bets

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code on today?

Baltimore Ravens (-7.5) QB Lamar Jackson will return from injury as they head to Hard Rock Stadium to face the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football at 8:15pm EDT. Each game Jackson has played in this season has finished with 57 points or more.

The Ravens average 32.8 points per game when the former MVP plays. So don’t hesitate to bet on over 50.5 points (-115), especially since the Dolphins have scored 27 points in each home game this season.

Over to Italy, where Cagliari (+150) host Sassuolo at 1:30pm EDT in Serie A. Cagliari haven’t scored in either of their last two home games, while conservative Sassuolo have kept shutouts in both of their last two road matches.

This one has under 2.5 goals (-160) written all over it. Under 2.5 has hit in three of both teams’ last four games.

Then, Serie A new boys Pisa match up with Lazio (+110) at 3:45pm EDT. Pisa haven’t scored at home this season, and rank 17th of 20 teams in Serie A, with 7.2 expected goals from eight games.

After a slow start to the season, Lazio are unbeaten in their last four matches and should come away with a win here.

The Miami Heat will likely be without Norman Powell and Tyler Herro when they face the undefeated Spurs (-5.5) in San Antonio at 8:30pm EDT. Those injuries play directly into San Antonio’s hands, and the Spurs should cover the spread.

They lead the NBA with a +16.5 average scoring margin and have won both of their home games by double digits. Players are struggling to score on Victor Wembanyama, so I’d go with Heat C Bam Adebayo to score under 23.5 points tonight, at -115 odds.

More info on Fanatics Promo Code