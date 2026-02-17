Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $1000 in FanCash for College Basketball

Goal.com
Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code
Samuel Odera

Use Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS on February 17 to unlock $1000 in FanCash while enjoying a marquee matchup: the Michigan Wolverines vs Purdue Boilermakers in college basketball at 6:30 PM ET.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Verified: 2/17/2026

Start strong with Fanatics Sportsbook! Enter promo code GOALBONUS to claim up to $1000 in FanCash. Every bet boosts your rewards, turning big matchups into bigger wins—without adding risk.

How to Secure Your Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus

  1. Download & Get Started: Access Fanatics Sportsbook quickly through our secure link or QR code.
  2. Activate Your Bonus: Enter promo code GOALBONUS to unlock your exclusive offer.
  3. Place Your First Bet: Wager between $1 and $100 at odds of –500 or longer.
  4. Stay Consistent: Keep the streak alive by placing a qualifying wager every day for 10 straight days.
  5. Build Your FanCash: Earn rewards worth up to $1,000 based on your total wagers.
  6. Redeem & Keep Playing: Convert FanCash into bonus bets and enjoy the action across your favorite sports.
  7. Note: FanCash is not withdrawable as cash.

Legal Fanatics Sportsbook states - AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA.

Using your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

CBB—Michigan Wolverines vs Purdue Boilermakers, Feb 17, 6:30 PM ET

Fanatics have Michigan as a slight favorite (around -2.5) with a total near 156.5 points, indicating expectations for a competitive, high-scoring game. The Wolverines’ success has been driven by balanced scoring and strong defense, and their unbeaten road record this season adds confidence for the visitors.

Purdue (+123) counter-balances with a dynamic attack led by its experienced backcourt and frontcourt, and their ability to control pace and rebounds could keep this tight. From a betting angle, key storylines include whether Michigan extends its road perfection (-148) and if both teams can push the pace enough to clear that total (-108).

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code T&Cs

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer

Bet and Get up to $2,000 in FanCash!

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

GOALBONUS

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code terms and conditions

Deposit Required. Paid in promoBets. promoBets wager excluded from returns. New Customers Only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, OH, TN, and  VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in promoBets if your qualifying bet loses.