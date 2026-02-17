BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for Michigan vs Purdue, & UCL

For the first time in over 13 years, Michigan is ranked #1 in the AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll. Purdue (#7) will undoubtedly be motivated to knock the Wolverines off their perch when the two top-ten teams meet at 6:30pm EST in West Lafayette, IN.

NCAA Basketball - #1 Michigan vs #7 Purdue - 2/17 6:30 PM EST

Current National Championship favorites Michigan (-1.5) head to Mackey Arena for a 6:30pm EST Big Ten game against preseason favorites Purdue (Peacock). Michigan hasn’t won on the road at Purdue since 2021, but the Wolverines are on a ten-game winning streak overall.

Michigan’s incredibly balanced scoring offense makes this a difficult matchup for the Boilermakers. Eight different players have led Michigan in single-game scoring this season, but F Yaxel Lendeborg (O/U 15.5 points) leads the team with 14.4 points per game.

The Wolverines have won each of their previous five road games by double digits, while Purdue had a three-game losing streak just a few weeks back. Michigan should continue rolling here and grab a signature win. Bet on Michigan -1.5 (-110).

Champions League Play-off - Benfica vs Real Madrid - 2/17 3:00 PM EST

Seeking revenge following a 4-2 loss at Benfica (+270) last month, Real Madrid (-110) head back to the Estadio da Luz for a 3:00pm EST rematch in the first leg of the Champions League Play-off (Paramount+).

Kylian Mbappe (-160 anytime scorer) is back for Real Madrid, and the mercurial French striker has found the net in six straight appearances, including against Benfica last month. However, Rodrygo, Jude Bellingham, Eder Militao, and Raul Asencio are all out for this one.

Given those absences, Real could struggle and be particularly vulnerable defensively. Don’t be surprised if both teams score (-175) and Benfica win or draw (-115). After all, Jose Mourinho’s men are on an eight-game home unbeaten streak.

