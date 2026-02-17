Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in Bonuses for College Basketball Predictions

The South Carolina Gamecocks enter the Sunshine State to face the Florida Gators on Feb 17 at 7:00 PM ET in a key SEC showdown, with Florida looking to protect its home court and strengthen its position near the top of the conference standings.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 2/17/2026

Kalshi transforms uncertainty into opportunity. From market trends to world events, you can trade on what matters most. Stay ahead, stay informed, and let your perspective drive results. Enter promo code GOALMAX today and receive a $10 bonus to elevate your trading experience.

Learn more about the Kalshi promo code

Check out $1000 in bonuses with our sportsbook promos

Fan of playing on your phone? Check out the best sports betting apps in the US

How to Claim Your $10 Kalshi Bonus

Sign Up Your Way: Register online at Kalshi’s website or download the mobile app to get started. Create Your Profile: Enter your name, email, and password to set up your account. Apply the Code: Use promo code GOALMAX during registration to unlock your $10 bonus. Confirm Your Email: Verify your account to activate all features. Fund Your Account: Deposit money and trade $10 worth of contracts in sports, politics, finance, and more. Enjoy Your Bonus: Once verified, your $10 bonus will be automatically credited. Start Trading: Use your bonus to explore prediction markets across the NBA, NFL, college football, and other major events.

Using Your Kalshi Promo Code

Turn headlines into opportunities with Kalshi. Every contract, priced in cents, reflects the probability based on collective sentiment. Higher prices suggest higher probabilities.

CBB—South Carolina Gamecocks vs Florida Gators, Feb 17, 7:00 PM ET

The South Carolina Gamecocks visit the Florida Gators in Gainesville, and Kalshi shows Florida as heavy favorites (96¢ moneyline, South Carolina 4¢) with the spread near Florida -24.5 and the total around 152.5 points.

Florida’s offense has been strong at home, and the Gators have beaten the Gamecocks by large margins recently. South Carolina enters off a tough stretch and must improve scoring efficiency to stay within striking distance. Otherwise, this could mirror their struggles in earlier losses.

The Gators’ ability to control rebounds and force turnovers could lead to extra possessions, tilting the matchup in their favor. Key angles to consider include whether the Gamecocks can stay competitive early and whether the total might go over 152.5 (54¢).

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Why just sit on the sidelines? With Kalshi, every buzzer‑beater, big decision, and daily forecast turns into a market you can trade.

Which party will win the U.S. House of Representatives?

Democratic Party (77%)

Republican Party (23%)

When will Bitcoin cross $100k again?

Before July 2026 (28%)

Before June 2026 (21%)

Before May 2026 (16%)

On Kalshi, every winning contract pays out $1. The price you pay reflects the market’s view of the probability. For instance, buying a contract at 40¢ signals a 40% chance of that outcome occurring. If the event happens, you’ll receive the full $1 payout—netting a 60¢ profit before fees.

More info on Kalshi Promo Code