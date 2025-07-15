Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $250 in Bonuses for MLB All-Star Game

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offers $250 in bonuses with the MLB All Star Game set for 8pm ET tonight (07/15).

Score $250 in Fanatics Sportsbook registration bonuses ahead of tonight's Major League Baseball All-Star Game, with a sports bettor's "bullpen warmup" available in the Copa Sudamericana.

Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners could become a trendy pick at (+1100) odds to win MVP of tonight's MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta. If that happens, he won't stay above (+1000) in Fanatics payoff for long. Scroll on for the latest game odds and player-props on baseball's yearly gala.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code gives players sports bonuses at sign-up

How to Claim the Fanatics promo Code

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook sign-ups from the U.S. states of CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by wagering just $50 on a Fanatics Sportsbook bet.

To claim the sign-up bonus offer, just follow these steps:

Browse to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Verify all of your registration details Review and agree to Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and bet $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days You will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 The bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

If you aren't in one of the above-listed states, another Fanatics Sportsbook offer may be available to you. Registering players from AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To take advantage of the alternate offer, follow the steps listed:

Browse to the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code with a mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Confirm the details of your new personal profile. Read and agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. The 10-day window to earn a bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day after signing up, make a cash wager of at least $1 at Fanatics odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and a maximum one qualifying wager every day will count towards the promotion. At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook offer on today?

Today's Fanatics bonus code offer provides immediate house funds for wagering on continental soccer at dinner time, or for taking a bite out of the 2025 MLB All-Star Game's sportsbook betting lines.

Gamblers who require an easy-going warmup for tonight's MLB All-Star Game could react like former NFL coach Jim Mora when they see the afternoon's soccer slate. "Playoffs? Playoffs!" The Copa Sudamericana playoff round is here, giving struggling Copa Libertadores teams and the lower-tier field's hopefuls a chance to advance to the Round of 16 in the Copa Sudamericana.

Nobody bargained for playoffs a day after the Home Run Derby! But look at the Copa Sudamericana schedule again. Today's action is only the front tie of a two-legged round, meaning that the clubs will vie for an aggregate-goal lead instead of trying for the immediate knock-out. The battles begin at 5 p.m. EST when Central Córdoba of Argentina takes on Cerro Largo of Uruguay on beIN SPORTS. Central Córdoba is bet365 sportsbook's (-128) pick to net an aggregate-tally edge at Happy Hour.

Two 7:30 p.m. EST bouts on beIN have similar favorite's lines on Bahia of Brazil over América de Cali of Colombia and Independiente del Valle of Ecuador over Brazil's Vasco da Gama. The question isn't "which odds" but rather which underdog to wager, a fun riddle for MLB bettors in waiting.

The 95th MLB All-Star Game begins at 8 p.m. EST tonight on FOX. While the event is a party for prop betting sharks gambling on superstars, game odds stand out as being contrary to year-over-year trends in the All-Star gala. For instance, the National League has a (-115) moneyline edge over the American League, even though the AL has been winning the All-Star contest like clockwork.

Shohei Ohtani will bat instead of pitch in 2025's MLB All-Star Game. Remember, he could do both, but he's a (+500) pick to win the MVP prize as a DH for the National League. Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, who'll be managed by Aaron Boone as usual, is a (+600) runner-up in the market. Cal Raleigh, the Seattle catcher who leads MLB in home runs, is an attractive (+1100) dark horse.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

