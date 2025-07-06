Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $250 Bonus for the USA-Mexico Gold Cup Final

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offers $250 in bonuses with the USMNT playing in the Gold Cup final against Mexico tonight at 7:00pm EDT (07/06).

By the time Sunday comes around, it will be time for another Gold Cup Final between the United States and Mexico men's teams. Who's favored to win the eighth such meeting in Gold Cup lore?

How to Claim the Fanatics promo Code

Fanatics Sportsbook sign-ups in the United States of CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV will get up to a $250 bonus by staking just $50 on their choice of daily sports odds.

To score the Fanatics sign-up bonus offer, follow these steps:

Browse to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Register and confirm your details Read and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and bet $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days The new user will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete The bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook offer on this weekend?

The United States Men's National Team meets Mexico for the Gold Cup title on FOX at 7 p.m. EST Sunday. The USMNT has played El Tri for North America's championship seven times, most recently in 2021's Gold Cup Final when center-back Miles Robinson broke a 0-0 deadlock in added time to give Stars & Stripes the trophy. Mexico is a (+150) favorite at Fanatics Sportsbook, with (-130) odds to lift hardware via a win or a tiebreaker. Both teams survived one-goal outcomes in the semi-final round.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

